Bleacher Report: Improved Offense Will Make Steelers ‘Dangerous Opponent’ In 2023

The AFC North could be the best division in football this season, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens coming off playoff appearances while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns reloaded this offseason. In examining the best and worst case scenario for each division, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote that the AFC North could be a “four-team free-for-all” and Pittsburgh could be a “dangerous opponent” if Kenny Pickett and the offense takes a step forward.

“As has so often been the case in recent years, the Pittsburgh Steelers were solid defensively in 2022, ranking 13th in the league despite the absence of edge-rusher T.J. Watt much of the year. If Pittsburgh’s lagging offense (and specifically second-year signal-caller Kenny Pickett) can catch up this year, the Steelers will be a dangerous opponent,” Davenport writes.

Pittsburgh took major steps this offseason to attempt to jumpstart their offense. They added a slot receiver via trade by acquiring Allen Robinson II and improved the offense line and their O-line depth with the signings of Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig, while also drafting Broderick Jones 14th overall in the NFL Draft.

The improved offensive line will benefit Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and should improve the run game, while also giving Pickett more time to throw. Robinson fills Pittsburgh’s slot receiver void, as the position was void of production for the large majority of the 2022 season. Add in the leap that Pickett should make from his rookie to his sophomore season, and the Steelers’ offense has a high ceiling in 2023.

The offense as a whole has been Pittsburgh’s downfall for the last few seasons. Whether it was shaky offensive line play, the lack of a run game or a non-existent downfield passing offense, there’s been major flaws holding the team back for the last few seasons. But if the pieces fall into place, 2023 could see the Steelers’ offense return to being among the better offenses in football.

Pickett’s progression coupled with the progression out of George Pickens and Diontae Johnson could see the passing offense take off, and the improvements along the offensive line should make Najee Harris a much more efficient and productive runner. If the offense plays like they’re capable of, the Steelers are a 10+ win team, even in the AFC North.

It’s not a guarantee the unit will improve and return to its former glory, but I’m as optimistic as I’ve been in a long time about this Steelers offense. If last year’s team could win nine games, 10 or 11 from the 2023 Steelers should be the expectation and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it happen.