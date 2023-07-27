Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off After Suffering Apparent Leg Injury (Updates)

UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after practice Wednesday that Joe Burrow is dealing with a “calf issue,” according to video via Joe Danneman of FOX19 in Cincinnati.

Things took a drastic turn for the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday during training camp.

That sound you hear is the Bengals fan base and the entire state of Louisiana gasping with the news coming out of Bengals training camp.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow went down with an apparent leg injury and had to be carted off from the practice field, according to tweets from Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway.

According to The Athletic Bengals beat writer Paul Dehner Jr., Burrow was rolling out of the pocket and went down with what looked like a hamstring injury, though Conway reported Burrow was grabbing at his calf.

Here is the play in which Burrow was injured, courtesy of Mike Petraglia, a Bengals beat writer.

Burrow is in line for a record-setting contract extension from the Bengals and owner Mike Brown, so it could be a cautious move by Burrow and the Bengals to get him off the field without pushing it.

That said, it’s very concerning for the Bengals seeing their star signal caller go down with a leg injury, especially after having missed much of his rookie season after tearing his ACL on a sack. With Super Bowl aspirations coming into the season, a lot rides on Burrow for the Bengals.

We’ll see what additional news comes out on Burrow, but right now all of Cincinnati is holding its breath.