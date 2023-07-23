Bengals Place Three On PUP List To Begin Training Camp

Today is as good a day as any to look around the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns already reporting to camp ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will show up to St. Vincent College Wednesday and hit the field on Thursday.

The Ravens placed several players on the Physically Unable To Perform List (PUP) to start camp while the Browns placed WR Marquise Goodwin on NFI due to a blood clot. Today, the Cincinnati Bengals added to that list, placing three players on Active/PUP to begin camp.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the three are: CB Chidobe Awuzie, OT Devin Cochran, and OT La’el Collins.

Bengals placed three players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list today:

🏈CB Chidobe Awuzie

🏈OT Devin Cochran

🏈OT La'el Collins — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2023

According to the Bengals’ website, there is no listed designation for each player’s injury. Awuzie is likely due to the ACL tear he suffered in late October of last season, missing the rest of the year. Cochran signed with the Bengals in 2022 as a UDFA out of Georgia Tech while Collins tore his ACL and MCL late in the season, putting his 2023 status in jeopardy.

It’s unclear if Awuzie will be cleared in time for Week One. Cochran’s status is less consequential as a reserve lineman while Collins’ job has been replaced by Orlando Brown, signing a long-term deal this offseason. It’s shifted Jonah Williams from left to right tackle and though Williams doesn’t seem completely happy with the move, he’s appeared to accept the decision after entertaining a trade earlier this year.

All three players can be activated off Active/PUP at any time.

Pittsburgh won’t see Cincinnati until late in the season, their first matchup taking place in Week 12. The two will play the rematch in Week 16. Last season, the teams split their series, the Steelers winning the Week One opener in overtime with the Bengals getting revenge later in the year, coming out on top 37-30.