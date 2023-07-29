‘A Football Player:’ Connor Heyward Doesn’t Limit Himself To One Position

While QB Kenny Pickett and WR George Pickens are the headline grabbers from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 draft class, don’t forget about TE/FB Connor Heyward. Heyward showed flashes last season in limited playing time and this year he could see an increased role in the offense as he isn’t tied down to a specific position. After practice today, Heyward spoke with Mike Prisuta and Craig Wolfley and said that he doesn’t want to limit himself to one position.

“I think I can do a lot of things on the offensive side of the ball, but that goes with a lot of guys,” Heyward said in his interview which was posted to the Steelers YouTube page.I kind of look at myself as a football player, just plugging myself in and being able to play wherever the coaches want me to play, and just doing that at a high level.”

With FB Derek Watt gone, it is likely we see more of Heyward there taking over Watt’s role year. What is notable about Heyward is that at Michigan State he was a running back before switching to tight end his senior year. Because of his experience at running back, and with the probability of him being a fullback this year, we could see more Heyward running plays.

Last season, offensive coordinator Matt Canada was not afraid to call fullback dives with Watt, and Heyward is a better runner than Watt. In addition, we got a Heyward run against the Las Vegas Raiders last season that went for a nice gain.

Great job by Heyward, Moore & Dotson on this split zone run early for 14. Longest RB run of the game. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/TsuEH4cS9Y — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 26, 2022

Heyward has shown he can be a tight end and has been effective when the ball was either thrown or handed off to him. This season, with a full year under his belt, it will be very interesting to see how his role develops. Heyward considers himself a football player who isn’t tied down to any position. With this in mind it is up to Canada to unlock him and maybe Heyward can be key to getting this Steelers offense going.