2023 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review: Tackle

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster in review, it was weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then. The changes apply to almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. This year, we expect to see quite a bit of competition in Latrobe. It would be a good time to pause and take stock of where the team stands at each position as we head into the most critical process of the offseason.

Position: Tackle

Total Positional Figure: 7

Additions: 3

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Dan Moore Jr.: Going into his third year, Moore has largely held an uncontested starting job for the past two years after being thrust into the role as a rookie. In 2023, he will have to hold off the inevitable emergence of 14th-overall pick Broderick Jones for as long as he can. The only question after that is if he’ll move to right tackle or be a swing guy.

Chukwuma Okorafor: Okorafor is going into Year Six now and his fourth season as a full-time starter, give or take. He has played mostly serviceably, though there hasn’t been much talk about his starting job potentially being under threat with the competition at left tackle brewing.

Le’Raven Clark: Signed this offseason, Clark is a veteran journeyman who will compete for the No. 4 tackle spot. Prior to the draft, he was poised to be the swing tackle.

Players Added:

Broderick Jones: The Steelers traded up three spots from 17 to land Jones, whom they believe will be their future franchise left tackle. Immensely gifted, the only question is how soon the future gets here. At least one hopes.

Spencer Anderson: The other draft pick along the offensive line, Anderson spent his time this spring working at center, but most of his college experience was at tackle, with some guard as well. His position versatility is his greatest strength, but if the seventh-round pick were to make the roster, he may well be the fourth tackle.

Dylan Cook: A former college free agent, Cook spent the 2022 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad. The most interesting thing about him is that going into college, he was a quarterback. Now he’s over 300 pounds. A developmental project for Pat Meyer.

Jarrid Williams: Another former college free agent, Williams spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions on their respective practice squads last season. Like Cook, he’s very unpolished, but has some intriguing talent.

Players Lost: N/A

Note and Camp Outlook:

The Steelers are likely set at the position for 2023, though rosters are always fluid throughout training camp. The focus here is obviously going to be on that left tackle spot and whether Jones can emerge as a rookie starter.

I tend to believe that the coaches aren’t going to rush Jones and that they have a higher opinion of what Moore is and is capable of being than the fan base does. Can the third-year veteran take his game to another level with another season in Meyer’s system?

Then there’s the matter of Okorafor. Does the loser at left tackle compete with Okorafor at right tackle, and if so, when? Could that be a developing situation throughout the season? Okorafor is probably more equipped as a swing tackle to play on the left side than Moore is to play on the right.