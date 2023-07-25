2023 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review: Specialist

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster in review, it was weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then. The changes apply to almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. This year, we expect to see quite a bit of competition in Latrobe. It would be a good time to pause and take stock of where the team stands at each position as we head into the most critical process of the offseason.

Position: Specialist

Total Positional Figure: 6

Additions: 2

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Chris Boswell: A one-time Pro Bowler and previously one of the most consistent and accurate kickers in NFL history, Boswell had the second-worst season of his career last year, though probably not bad enough to seriously threaten his job again unless he truly struggles. Injuries played a part in his shaky performance in 2022.

Pressley Harvin III: There will be no more benefit of the doubt for Harvin in Year Three. He got the draft pick push as a rookie in 2021, which likely played a role in his unseating veteran starter Jordan Berry. Despite his poor showing, he was virtually unchallenged last year. He did have a better season, but now the Steelers added legitimate competition in Braden Mann, a three-year NFL starter.

Christian Kuntz: The Steelers swapped long snappers in 2021 the same time they swapped kickers, but Kuntz hasn’t been anything remarkable in his two years on the job. In fact, Pittsburgh has been trying out long snappers since the end of last season. They finally signed one in recent months, and he figures to give Kuntz a legitimate push.

Players Added:

Braden Mann: A former sixth-round pick, Mann was displaced this offseason when the Jets decided to add veteran Thomas Morstead. Mann was actually rounding into a solid punter, so the Steelers claimed him off waivers and he figures to be a legitimate challenger for Harvin.

B.T. Potter: A rookie out of Clemson signed as an undrafted free agent, he was certainly one of the better kickers coming out of school this year with a decent leg. He should be a good second leg in camp but is unlikely to give Boswell a great scare.

Rex Sunahara: Sunahara spent time on the Steelers’ practice squad a couple years ago and now is back to try to steal the job away from another long snapper who had multiple stints in Pittsburgh before finally winning the job. The winner of the punting battle could play a role in who the long snapper is as well.

Players Lost: N/A

Notes and Camp Outlook:

Could we actually have a position battle at all three spots? I don’t think Boswell will be seriously under threat, very much a his-job-to-lose situation, but both Harvin and Kuntz should be prepared for a hard-fought competition.

The two of them won their first roster spots together, unseating the veteran pairing of Berry and Kameron Canaday. The long snapper and punter play a critical role in the field goal exchange, so the Steelers will want that chemistry if possible. If Mann can beat out Harvin, then it increases the chances of Sunahara getting the job over Kuntz.