2023 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review: Safety

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster in review, it was weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then. The changes apply to almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. This year, we expect to see quite a bit of competition in Latrobe. It would be a good time to pause and take stock of where the team stands at each position as we head into the most critical process of the offseason.

Position: Safety

Total Positional Figure: 7

Additions: 0

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Minkah Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick returned to All-Pro status last year with a league-high six interceptions. The only obstacle this year is adjusting to a new-look secondary with regulars like Terrell Edmunds and Cameron Sutton no longer here.

Keanu Neal: Signed as an unrestricted free agent, Neal is in competition to start at strong safety. Regarded as more of a box safety, he should see time in sub-packages even if he is not in the starting lineup.

Damontae Kazee: Now in his second season with the Steelers, Kazee is looking to take over Edmunds’ role at strong safety, but in order to do so, he will have to go through Neal, with whom he both played and competed in Atlanta and Dallas before teaming up once again in Pittsburgh.

Tre Norwood: Going into his third season, Norwood should be at his best this year. The only problem is he’ll likely struggle to find playing time. His best shot might actually be to compete for time as the slot defender. He’s no better than fourth on the depth chart at safety.

Miles Killebrew: While he is a core member of the special teams unit, his lack of splash plays last season makes him and his $2 million salary feel a little bit more vulnerable, at least to those looking in from the outside.

Elijah Riley: Riley is another nominal safety who is also capable of playing at different spots. He was named as a candidate to compete for time in the slot earlier this offseason, but first he has to make the roster after spending most of 2022 on the practice squad.

Kenny Robinson: After spending last year on the Panthers’ practice squad, Robinson’s career is heading in the wrong direction. He was a 2020 fifth-round pick who logged 19 games in his first two seasons. Now he’s in Pittsburgh trying to make the team.

Players Added: N/A

Players Lost:

Scott Nelson: A 2020 college free agent, Nelson bounced on and off the practice squad, re-signed at the end of the year, but he was released for the final time after the draft.

Notes and Camp Outlook:

At this point I’ve given up trying to handicap the battle for the strong safety position between Neal and Kazee. Both candidates seem to have their champions, but the reality—I hope—is that the winner will be determined on the field.

Regardless of who “wins”, all three of the top safeties should see the field reasonably often. We may even see some type of platooning going on at the starting strong safety role depending upon the opponent, or maybe even whoever has the hot hand.

Beyond that, there’s the depth and the numbers game. Can the Steelers afford to keep five safeties with needs elsewhere? How much value, at $2 million, does Killebrew’s special teams services bring? Can Riley make a push to claim a spot on the 53-man roster, and at who’s expense?