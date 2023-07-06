2023 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review: Quarterback

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, it was weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then. The changes apply to almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. This year, we expect to see quite a bit of competition in Latrobe. It would be a good time to pause and take stock of where the team stands at each position as we head into the most critical process of the offseason.

Position: Quarterback

Total Positional Figure: 4

Additions: 2

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Kenny Pickett: Last year’s first-round draft pick won’t be spitting third-team reps in Latrobe this time around. He’ll be getting as many first-team reps as possible as the new franchise quarterback. Everything is riding on his shoulders, but the good news is he has seemingly said and done all the right things this offseason.

Mitch Trubisky: After quite a bit of idle speculation that he could be cut or even traded, Trubisky ended up signing a two-year contract extension which included no new guaranteed money. He seems to have accepted that he is in the backup phase of his career and is happy, or at least willing, to do it in Pittsburgh behind Pickett, with whom by all accounts he has a great relationship.

Players Added:

Tanner Morgan: A once-promising college prospect, Morgan’s college career took the opposite trajectory you generally hope for. Some believe the talent is still in there. In theory, he should be able to compete for the third quarterback spot.

Mason Rudolph: Though he was on the roster last year—indeed, the last five—Rudolph was not under contract the last time we talked about roster breakdowns, having spent a couple of months as an unsigned free agent. He eventually agreed to return on a minimum-value one-year deal—reportedly with the clear understanding that he won’t be competing for a starting or backup job.

Players Lost: N/A

Note and Camp Outlook:

After last year’s billed three-way quarterback competition, this upcoming training camp shouldn’t offer a great deal of drama, yet if anything it will be even more significant. All of the focus will be on Kenny Pickett as he is monitored for all signs of improvement.

The primary objective at Saint Vincent College is going to be the process of building chemistry between Pickett and his receivers—not just the new faces but also and especially the guys who were already here like Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

As for the rest of the room, the only potential for drama I see is if Morgan has a strong camp—assuming he gets many reps to begin with. Actually, the most interesting thing here might be to see what Rudolph may have to say in front of a live mic.