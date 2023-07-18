2023 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review: Interior OL

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster in review, it was weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then. The changes apply to almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. This year, we expect to see quite a bit of competition in Latrobe. It would be a good time to pause and take stock of where the team stands at each position as we head into the most critical process of the offseason.

Position: Interior Offensive Line

Total Positional Figure: 9

Additions: 1

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Mason Cole: Entering his second season with the Steelers, Cole has established himself as a leader on the team, and his play has been serviceable or better. A healthier season this year should yield a career year for the veteran.

James Daniels: The Steelers felt that Daniels could become a very good guard when they signed him last year, as he was on the cusp in his last couple years in Chicago. He didn’t quite get there in 2022, but he could this year.

Isaac Seumalo: Not many were expecting the team to make a move this offseason like signing Seumalo. Though he is older than the free agents they typically like to sign, his talent and veteran experience are a huge boon to the group. The only question is whether he can stay healthy.

Kevin Dotson: A former fan favorite turned whipping boy, Dotson conceded that he lost his starting job at left guard when the team signed Seumalo. His offseason comments also seemed to reflect his understanding that his future, as soon as the 2023 regular season, could be on another team. He has an elevated salary this year due to the Proven Performance Escalator, which makes him more tempting to cut, given his reserve status.

Nate Herbig: The Herbig signing came first, and at the time there was debate as to whether he would start over Dotson. With the Seumalo signing, the conversation turned to whether Dotson would even make the team. Herbig is likely to be the top reserve guard, possibly the top reserve center as well, but he will still have to outperform Dotson in training camp.

Kendrick Green: Now in his third season and back at center, Green understands his future on the team depends on his ability to secure that backup role. The Steelers do seem to be giving him every opportunity to earn his place.

Ryan McCollum: A former college free agent, McCollum can be seen as a dark horse candidate to claim the backup center spot. He does have a year under his belt on the Steelers’ practice squad a year ago, so he has the advantage of being familiar with the system.

William Dunkle: Like McCollum, Dunkle is also a carryover from last year’s practice squad, so outside of the free-agent additions and Spencer Anderson, this is an interior group that already knows the drill. The fact that he only had guard experience does hurt him.

Players Added:

Spencer Anderson: A seventh-round pick out of Maryland, Anderson’s greatest asset is his ability to play all five positions, as he did in college. The Steelers appear to be working him as an interior lineman, particularly trying to see if he can handle the center role, perhaps in the hopes of him claiming the backup job.

Players Lost: N/A

Note and Camp Outlook:

This is one position where not much changed since before the draft. The core of the group was addressed in free agency with the signings of Seumalo and Herbig. But they did add Anderson, who is inside-outside-capable and is working on his center skills.

This will be an interesting position to watch specifically for the depth. The three starters—Cole, Daniels, and Seumalo—are etched in stone, but who comes in behind them? Herbig is a safe bet, but will Dotson or Green make the roster? Will both?

As things currently break down, it does seem like one of them has a good shot, with Anderson behind the main threat. If Le’Raven Clark claims a fourth tackle spot, they could be in trouble. It would be advantageous to the Steelers if Anderson could be that guy, but he seems to be working on the interior for now.

Dotson is a starting-capable reserve, so it would be a shame to see him go, but they could save some cap space in doing so. They might want to if Herbig is their top backup. But they talked about wanting to shore up the depth this offseason, so it makes a lot of sense to keep him.

The biggest question is the backup center role. Some believe it will fall to Herbig, even though he has minimal in-game experience there, having done so mostly in training camp and preseason games. That’s probably Green’s only hope of making the team.