2023 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review: Defensive Tackle

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster in review, it was weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then. The changes apply to almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. This year, we expect to see quite a bit of competition in Latrobe. It would be a good time to pause and take stock of where the team stands at each position as we head into the most critical process of the offseason.

Position: Defensive Tackle

Total Positional Figure: 5

Additions: 1

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Montravius Adams: The incumbent starter at nose tackle by default, he has no guarantee of making the roster this year, let alone retaining his starting role. Still, his competition consists either of rookies or veterans who were signed for the minimum salary. While worthy of a roster spot, his release could shave off a bit of cap space.

Jonathan Marshall: A Jets former sixth-round pick out of Arkansas, Marshall spent most of last season unemployed until the Steelers signed him to the practice squad in December. He has some intriguing attributes, but little in terms of resume.

Breiden Fehoko: A veteran from the Los Angeles Chargers, Fehoko is a self-identifying run-stopper who knows as well as anyone that he offers little as a pass rusher. But his game still has value as a one-dimensional enforcer.

Armon Watts: Watts is as much a defensive end in the Steelers’ system as a tackle, but I’m including him here as well because if he makes the team, he’ll be asked to play up and down the line. He is largely the opposite of Fehoko, a more athletic pass rusher who has areas of weakness holding up against the run.

Players Added:

Keeanu Benton: The rookie second-round pick should compete right away for playing time, if not the starting nose tackle job. The coaching staff is surely eager to get him on the field, the first lineman they’ve drafted in the top 50 since Stephon Tuitt in 2014.

Players Lost: N/A

Notes and Camp Outlook:

This should actually make for an interesting summer at the defensive tackle position because you have a mix of veterans and inexperienced players in addition to a variety of skill sets. Interestingly, of the five, only Benton should be considered a lock to make the roster.

As far as Adams goes, one has to question if he fits into what the Steelers are looking for this year as well as he might have the past couple of years. He is not as physical as a Fehoko, something that has really been harped on.

There’s also a question of how many of these players will make the team. It could be three if the Steelers keep seven defensive linemen, because players like Benton and Watt, and even Adams, can play multiple positions with at least some degree of competence.