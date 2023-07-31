2023 Offseason Questions: Is Mark Robinson’s Roster Spot In Danger?

The Steelers are now in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College for the 2023 installment of training camp. They are coming off of a 9-8 season during which they broke in their new quarterback, Kenny Pickett, finishing the year strong by winning seven of their last nine but coming up short of the postseason.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year.

From the first day of training camp to the last, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered, including several battles for starting roles. Which veterans might be vulnerable to release? Who are the sleepers who will emerge in camp and make a run at ta roster spot? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Is ILB Mark Robinson’s roster spot in danger?

I’m not sure if you’re actually allowed to be a Steelers fan if you don’t like a hard-hitting inside linebacker who used to be a running back. It’s easy to understand why Mark Robinson was easy to take to last year. But that doesn’t mean the team will be reserving an automatic roster spot for the 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

A lot of fans may not want to hear this, but here are the facts: the Steelers signed as many experienced veteran inside linebackers with established NFL roles this offseason as they are likely to keep at the position in total. They’ve already turned the entire room over short of Robinson.

I don’t think we can entirely dismiss the notion that he could be the odd man out by the end of this process, especially if he doesn’t develop as a regular special teams contributor. The Steelers already have three options for starters in Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and now Kwon Alexander. They have veteran special teamers in Tanner Muse and Nick Kwiatkoski.

So what does Robinson bring to the table that is unique? How how is his upside, really? They have linebackers who like to hit. They have linebackers who are better in coverage. They have linebackers who have a much more extensive resume as positive special teams contributors.

I do think Robinson will make the roster, but there is definitely as much pressure on him now as there was last year as a rookie to earn that spot. He’ll have to have a strong preseason if he wants to keep his job. And I’m not sure how seriously we should be taking the feasibility of him having a defensive role this year at this point.