XFL Head Coach Rod Woodson Parting Ways With Vegas Vipers

Head coacher and former Pittsburgh Steeler Rod Woodson and the XFL Vegas Vipers are parting ways. In a press release issued by the XFL Sunday night, Woodson will not return as the team’s head coach in 2024.

XFL President Russ Brandon and Woodson issued the following statements.

“We want to thank Rod for his hard work and commitment to the Vipers and the League last season,” said XFL President Russ Brandon. “During Rod’s time with the team, the players had an incredible opportunity to learn and benefit from his experience. He left an indelible mark on all the coaches, staff, and players. We wish Rod and his family all the best in their future pursuits.”

“After speaking with my family and members of the football operations team, we decided it was in our mutual interest for me to step away from the team,” said Woodson. “I would like to thank everyone at the League and wish them continued success as they enter season two.”

In 2023, the Vipers finished the year just 2-8. They began the year 0-4 and finished the season on a three-game losing streak, including a 28-9 defeat to Seattle in the finale.

The team went through several quarterbacks this season. The run game struggled to find traction, averaging just 3.8 YPC with eight rushing scores.

Notable ex-Steelers on the squad included WR Martavis Bryant, who had a disappointing season and WR Mathew Sexton, one of the team’s better wideouts. The team’s coaching staff was also full of notable Pittsburgh names including Director of Player Personnel Joey Clinkscales, WRs Coach Ray Sherman, and DBs Coach Darren Perry. Their futures with the team are unknown.

Woodson was in his first year as the team’s coach. A former Steelers’ defensive back and arguably the greatest athlete in franchise history, Woodson coached in the NFL throughout the 2010 decade. Prior to the XFL, his most recent stop was with the Raiders in 2017.

The XFL says they’ll immediately begin searching for Woodson’s replacement.