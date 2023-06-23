‘We Want All The Smoke’: Roquan Smith Says Ravens Will Be Handing Out Payback Week By Week In 2023

The Baltimore Ravens year after year fall short of their goal. While Pittsburgh Steelers fans love to celebrate it, I can’t help but wonder if a part of it isn’t rooted in a fear of their being able to put it all together if Lamar Jackson ever has a healthy season.

Sure, they point out his 1-3 playoff record in his first three seasons, but it’s easier to do so when ignoring that he was a much less mature player and that it’s no shame to make it to the playoffs but lose as a young, developing quarterback inheriting a mediocre team.

For the second year in a row, the Ravens had to limp to the finish line in 2022 with Jackson nursing an injury, though at least this time they made the playoffs. And they came extremely close to beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wildcard Round. They probably would have if Jackson’s backup didn’t fumble at the goal line. So Baltimore is coming into the 2023 season hot and with a list of names.

“We want all the smoke, honestly”, veteran inside linebacker Roquan Smith told the team’s website recently, regarding expectations for themselves this year, and the expectations from the outside. “There’s a lot of payback that we have out there. We’ll get to it when we get to it, one week at a time”.

The Ravens went 8-4 with Jackson as the starter of record, finishing 10-7 overall. They were on track to contend for the AFC North title at the time of the injury before losing three of their final four games, including the finale to the Bengals.

“I’m just excited to get out there and fly around with the guys, because I think we’re in for something special”, Smith said of entering his first season with the Ravens. “And I think myself, personally, I think it’s going to be probably my best year, at least the way I feel physically and mentally”.

The Ravens traded for Smith in the middle of the 2022 season. In nine games for the team, he recorded 96 tackles with seven for loss with two sacks, an interception, and three passes defensed. He was named to his fifth consecutive All-Pro team for his combined work in Baltimore and in Chicago prior to the trade, finishing the season with 169 tackles, four and a half sacks, and three interceptions overall.

The big story for the team this offseason was getting Jackson signed to a long-term contract, but they’ve also changed out offensive coordinators and rebuilt the wide receiver room, drafting Zay Flowers in the first round and signing Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor in free agency.

This season will be very telling for Jackson, I believe. While some leeway must be given in deference to adjusting to a new offense with new responsibilities, it should begin to tell us if the league has finally adjusted to and learned how to defend him. Then he gets to adjust accordingly. If he can respond to that, then perhaps he’ll finally have the complete respect of those who like to pretend that he really is just a running back throwing the ball.