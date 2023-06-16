Watch: The Depot 180 — June 16 — Episode 326

Episode 326 — June 16, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I talk about the last open roster spot, for now, created by the release of safety Scott Nelson and which tryout players could be in play for the final slot. I also discuss the latest news and opinions coming out of mandatory minicamp including hype surrounding Calvin Austin III and the top three draft picks remaining unsigned to their rookie deals.

