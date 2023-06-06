Subject Of NFL Gambling Investigation, Steelers Unlikely To See Colts Return Man, DB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. In 2023

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is probably not the first name that comes to mind when you think of the Indianapolis Colts. A 2020 sixth-round draft pick, he is the team’s starting kick returner, but has also logged over 100 snaps as a defensive back, mostly over the past two seasons.

The Colts are on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 schedule, with the latter set to visit the Midwest team in week 15 on a specific date yet to be determined following a Thursday night game. But when they fly out there, they’re not expected to find Rodgers.

The fourth-year veteran is reportedly the subject of an NFL investigation that will likely end in a substantial suspension of at least a year. Reports surfaced yesterday that a Colts player was the subject of the investigation, and while not acknowledging the specifics, Rodgers did issue a statement:

Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.

The referenced reports indicate that the player in question—Rodgers all but coming out and raising his hand—placed around 100 bets on NFL games, including Colts games, through the sportsbook account of an associate over the course of the past two years.

The league is cracking down harder on sports betting for current players, with several, including multiple members of the Detroit Lions receiving year-long suspensions this year. Two players who bet on non-NFL games were handed six-game suspensions. Most notably, former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for all of the 2022 season for the same reason.

Rodgers has a 27-yard career kick return average in three seasons for Indianapolis, with one return touchdown to his name. As a cornerback, he started nine of 15 games last season. He played more in 17 games the year before even though he had only one official start.

With 90 career tackles, three interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and a forced fumble, in addition to his work as a return specialist, Rodgers’ absence will be noted, perhaps missed, but it won’t exactly be radically altering anybody’s game plans. Still, it’s a game on the Steelers’ schedule and that makes it notable. Especially if rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is ready to play late in the year, don’t expect the Colts to be an easy out.