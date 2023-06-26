Steelers’ Offensive Weapons Group Lands At No. 13 In ESPN Rankings

On paper, the offensive weapons that the Pittsburgh Steelers have at their disposal seem rather strong overall.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson returns for his sixth season in the NFL and is aiming for a bounce back, while wide receiver George Pickens enters his second season on the cusp of stardom. Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson II entered the fold this offseason, as did rookie tight end Darnell Washington, joining a loaded tight ends room with third-year pro Pat Freiermuth, veteran Zach Gentry and second-year versatile weapon Connor Heyward.

The backfield seems rather strong, too, with third-year running back Najee Harris and second-year UDFA gem Jaylen Warren joining second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, giving the Steelers an intriguing group of offensive weapons overall under third-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell seems to feel pretty good about the Steelers’ offensive weapons group, ranking Pittsburgh 13th in the NFL Monday morning in his yearly piece ranking the offensive weapons around the league. Though Barnwell feels good about the group in general, the Steelers fell one spot from last year to this year.

His optimism, in large part, is due to the belief Barnwell has in Pickens, who had quite the rookie season for the Steelers.

“NFL Next Gen Stats uses a model to estimate a receiver’s chances of catching each pass thrown in his direction. As receivers get more opportunities, those expected catch rates tend to head toward a common ground. Thirty-four receivers ran 500 routes or more last season, and 33 of them had an expected catch rate between 55% and 72%. The significant outlier was George Pickens, whose expected catch rate was 51.4%. He responded by catching 61.9% of his passes,” Barnwell writes for ESPN.com Monday morning. “The list of players who have run 500 routes and posted a catch rate 10 percentage points better than expected in the Next Gen Stats era isn’t long: It’s Doug Baldwin, Stefon Diggs, Pierre Garcon, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Lockett and Michael Thomas, who did it three times. Baldwin and Lockett played with prime Russell Wilson, who had model-breaking accuracy on deep throws. Thomas was with Drew Brees, who set NFL accuracy records. Pickens was playing with a rookie.

“I don’t think Pickens is going to keep running catch rates 10% over expectation, but he’s going to have more catchable passes on the whole in 2023. Decreasing the degree of difficulty could unlock a very special season. We might be talking about Pickens like he’s the best wide receiver in the 2022 class if he had better quarterback play last season.”

That is quite the group for Pickens to be in after just one NFL season.

Pickens took the world by storm in 2022, playing in all 17 games despite coming off the knee injury a year prior and catching 52 passes on 84 targets for 801 yards (15.4 YPR) and four TDs while chipping in three carries for 24 yards and a TD on the ground. Pickens proved to be a walking highlight reel, making absurd catches look routine as he would rise above defenders and contort his body to make acrobatic grabs in the red zone as well as down the field.