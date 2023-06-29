PFF Makes Case For Steelers To Add Another Veteran ILB Ahead Of Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers and GM Omar Khan have thrown just about everything they can at the inside linebacker position this offseason, hoping something — anything will stick.
NFL veterans Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Tanner Muse and Nick Kwiatkoski were signed in free agency after the likes of Devin Bush and Robert Spillane were allowed to walk, and Myles Jack was cut. Position coach Aaron Curry was hired away from the Seattle Seahawks to replace Jerry Olsavsky this offseason as well.
Despite all the changes and the overall additions to the room, the inside linebacker position still feels like a significant weakness overall for the Steelers entering training camp.
Therefore, with some strong names still on the open market at the position, Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger believes the Steelers should go out and add one more name to the room.
That name? Veteran inside linebacker Rashaan Evans, a player the Steelers showed a ton of interest in when he was coming out of Alabama in 2018.
“The Steelers addressed almost every weakness from a starter and depth standpoint throughout this offseason. Another piece at off-ball linebacker is the one final move that makes a lot of sense,” Spielberger writes regarding the Steelers’ one final move needed to be made this offseason. “The Steelers have rotated through a handful of former highly drafted off-ball linebackers over the past few seasons and follow a similar idea here with the 2018 first-rounder. Evans is coming off career highs with 1,104 snaps, 46 defensive stops and 110 tackles while missing only 7.3% of opportunities.
“Free agency addition Cole Holcomb is primarily a Mike linebacker but has experience at the Will spot, which is also the situation for Evans, who was taken in the first round after a stellar Alabama career generally lining up on the weak side. However they’re ultimately aligned, both players have experience across the formation and should work well together behind a stout defensive line. Pittsburgh needs to be better against the run in 2023, especially as they battle with a tough schedule that could build early leads against them. Evans can make a difference.”
In Pittsburgh, Holcomb will play the MACK position in the Steelers’ 3-4 defensive scheme, while Evans would likely profile as a BUCK, were the Steelers to take a look at him. Pittsburgh already addressed that portion of the defense with the signing of Roberts, while also expecting 2022 seventh-round draft pick Mark Robinson to take a significant step forward at the position after he worked his way into the lineup late last season.
Evans is a former first-rounder whom the Steelers were high on going into the 2018 draft. He started 17 games for the Falcons last year, recording 159 tackles and two sacks.
In his five NFL seasons, Evans started out fast with the Tennessee Titans, but has seen a significant drop-off in his career. The Titans eventually declined his fifth-year option, leading to him sign with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason.
Historically, the Steelers like to do business with players they have done work on in the past. Evans would certainly fall under that category as the Steelers sent a large group, including Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin, Keith Butler, Jerry Olsavsky and Karl Dunbar to Alabama’s Pro Day in 2018, where Evans was present, as was safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, whom the Steelers ultimately traded for.
Though there was certainly interest there in Evans in the past from the Steelers, Pittsburgh seems pretty set on entering training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe with the inside linebackers they have on the roster, those being Holcomb, Roberts, Robinson, Muse, Kwiatkoski, and Chapelle Russell.
It’s certainly not a group that gives off positive vibes or has anyone feeling extremely comfortable overall. But knowing that, don’t expect Pittsburgh to address the room again until cut-down day when other veterans could find themselves available and at a discounted price.