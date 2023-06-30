Pat Freiermuth On Darnell Washington: ‘He’s Bigger Than Most Of Our Tackles’

Pat Freiermuth joined the Pardon My Take crew of Big Katz and PFT Commenter for Friday’s episode. Freiermuth finished up his week at TE University, the annual event where the league’s top tight ends get together to train and pick each other’s brains, and Freiermuth told the show about a Steelers tight end who wasn’t there but will make an impact in 2023. That’s third-round rookie Darnell Washington and though it comes as no surprise, he’s a very large man.

Freiermuth was asked about what it’s been like playing next to Washington so far and if he’s truly as big as listed.

“Huge,” Freiermuth told the show. “He’s bigger than most of our tackles. I’m pumped just because his blocking is pretty good. Maybe he’ll free me up a little bit. I’m excited.”

That almost isn’t an exaggeration either. Washington weighed in at the NFL Combine at 6065, 272 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms. By comparison, first-round offensive tackle Broderick Jones has 34 3/4-inch arms, barely longer than Washington’s. Those two often lined up next to each other at Georgia and will do so at the NFL level after being selected by Pittsburgh on the first two days of the draft. Washington’s arm length nearly matches left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, both coming in at 34 1/2.

Freiermuth has discussed Washington’s blocking ability before and made similar comments about it freeing up him in the passing game. Freiermuth has made small strides as a blocker but is at best average. His primary impact comes as a receiver, one of only two tight ends in history with 60+ receptions in each of his first two years. If he can make it three in a row, he’ll be in a club all of his own.

While Washington can catch and should be involved in the red zone, he’ll function as the team’s #2 tight end with a focus on blocking. Freiermuth will still have to block but the Steelers may be able to more creatively align him around the formation. Later last year, Pittsburgh had success putting Freiermuth in the slot or as the backside receiver, isolating him against safeties or linebackers.

Pittsburgh figures to use plenty of 12 personnel, two-tight end sets, in 2023. They’re going all in on a ball-control, physical type of offense led by its running game. It’s why they made a big free agency swing to sign LG Isaac Seumalo, drafted Jones in the first round, and follow that up by taking the draft’s best blocking tight end in Washington late in the third.

Catch the whole conversation below.