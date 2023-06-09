NT Breiden Fehoko Relishes Working With Cam Heyward: ‘He’s Always A Player I’ve Looked Up To’

Not only is Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward one of the best defensive players in the league, but he is a also a damn good leader. Since being drafted by the Steelers in 2011, Heyward has risen up from the ranks starting as a backup defensive lineman to team captain and first-team All-Pro member. Heyward’s leadership is already impressing some new Steelers in OTAs.

This spring, the Steelers signed nose tackle Breiden Fehoko to help out on the defensive line. Fehoko is now in the defensive line room with Heyward, and on The Drive with Matt & Dale on Steeler Nation Radio, Fehoko was asked about what it’s like to work with Heyward day in and day out.

“[He’s] A seasoned veteran,” Fehoko told hosts Matt Williamson and Dale Lolley. “One of the best players to play the position in the game. I’m very fortunate to be in a meeting room with him every day, be on the field, working with him, grinding with him, and just picking his brain whenever I can. He’s always a player I’ve looked up to since I’ve been in high school.”

While Fehoko is only entering his fourth season in the NFL this year, Heyward is entering his 13th. Fehoko has not nearly accumulated the same number of snaps or games played as Heyward, but the fact he is in the same position group room will be huge for his development.

Heyward learned from players like Aaron Smith and Brett Keisel and how they passed down their knowledge and tricks to him as a young player for the betterment of the team. Heyward is now in position to do the same thing. Despite playing at a very high level still, Heyward has never shied away from helping his teammates, especially younger ones.

For Fehoko, the nose tackle position is kind of up in the air. The Steelers don’t seem impressed with incumbent nose tackle Montravius Adams as they signed Fehoko and Armon Watts in free agency. They also drafted Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be fierce competition this offseason for the starting nose tackle position and Fehoko has the opportunity to win it.

The fact that Heyward is there in the defensive lineman group will be a big help to everyone involved. Not only is he a great player who can make life easier for a nose tackle due to his play, but also he will be willing to help out everyone. Fehoko finally has a chance to become a starter in the NFL, and if he does win the job, working with and learning from Heyward every day will certainly have an impact.