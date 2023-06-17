NFL Analyst Ross Tucker ‘Encouraged’ By Najee Harris’ Play In The Second Half Of 2022

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they thought he was going to be the team’s franchise running back, something they haven’t really had in a long time. So far though, Harris has failed to be the one, struggling with efficiency through his first two seasons despite back-to-back 1,000 yards seasons. Something clicked in the second half of last season though, and Harris played the best football of his career. On Ross Tucker’s fantasy football podcast, the former offensive lineman said that he was “encouraged” by the way Harris finished the season.

“I hated watching Najee Harris for the first year and a half of his career. He’s this 235-pound guy, dancing in the backfield, jump cuts, and thought he was something that he’s not. And he actually got the memo. I still don’t think he’s a great player, but he started just hitting it. He started just going, and the second half of the year, it was much more tolerable to watch him.”

“I am encouraged by the way Najee Harris finished the year last year when someone told him he plays running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and he’s 235 pounds.”

While former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell thrived off his patience before hitting the hole, that isn’t quite Harris’ style. He has to be fearless and attack the hole and use his size to break tackles and get into the open field. If he can do that, then he can be the superstar that Pittsburgh envisioned he’d be when they spent a first-round pick on him

Harris needs to hit the ground running to start 2023. He got off to a bit of a slow start in 2022 due to a Lisfranc injury, but when he was fully healthy he started to take off in the second half of the season and run hard. The team’s offensive line woes are fixed with the additions of guys like Isaac Seumalo and Broderick Jones and tight end Darnell Washington, and with the run game being the focal point of the offense, Harris really has no excuse this year for not elevating his game.

But like Tucker, I’m encouraged by the way he finished last season and think he can have a breakout season in 2023. Jaylen Warren can help take some of the load off him, and if Warren plays the way he did last year and Harris takes that much-needed step forward, the Steelers’ ground game could be potent this season. That would open up the game for Kenny Pickett, who should also take a step up in his second season.

If Harris can be that true No. 1 for Pittsburgh this season, the team will be just fine. They have playoff aspirations even while playing in the treacherous AFC North, and if Harris plays at a Pro Bowl level, those aspirations can become a reality.