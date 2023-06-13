Najee Harris Says The Running Back Room ‘Will Be The Focal Point Of The Offense’ In 2023

When the Pittsburgh Steelers found success in the second half of last season, it was because of the run game. Once Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren really got going behind an offensive line that started to click, the Steelers went 6-2 down the stretch and finished the year 9-8. That level of success helped build the plan for the offseason.

The Steelers added run-game maulers to the offensive line in Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo and Darnell Washington, who while not an offensive lineman blocks like one in the run game. Now, Harris said he believes Warren will make a jump in Year 2 and that running backs are going to drive Pittsburgh’s offense.

“We all believe in that he’s going to make a big jump, but not only him but a lot of people in that room too,” Harris said after minicamp practice today via Steelers.com. “This is a team sport. We got a lot of good guys in that room right now, and we’re all waiting to get that role and capitalize in our role and really take advantage of the roles that we have. Because I feel like that room alone is going to be the focal point of the offense.”

Running back play is going to be key to Pittsburgh’s success in 2023. If quarterback Kenny Pickett can limit turnovers like he did down the stretch last season, and Warren and Harris can pick up chunk yardage and control the football, then the Steelers will have success.

The team’s planning to play bully ball in 2023, and that involves Harris and Warren. While Harris is bigger and has more pure power, Warren is built like a fire hydrant and can put the hurt on incoming pass rushers. He is no slouch when it comes to breaking tackles either. Both are going to need to play like they did after the bye week last year if the Steelers want to be a playoff team.

Pickett will likely take a jump too in his second season in the league, but a good run game is going to need to complement him. You can’t rely on Pickett throwing for 250 to 300-plus yards every game to win, so Harris and Warren are going to have to step up.

It’s a big year for Harris too, as he’s struggled with efficiency during his first two years in the league. With a decision needed on his fifth-year option after the year, he’ll need to improve on his career 3.9 yards per carry average. If he doesn’t, it’ll lead to Warren or whoever wins the RB3 job getting more work if Harris fails to put it together during his third year in the league.

The success of the run game might be the biggest storyline heading into 2023 for Pittsburgh. Pickett’s development matters, but for the Steelers to win now, it has to be on the ground. The pieces are in place to have success, and now it’s up to Harris, Warren and the rest of the running backs to prove they can do it.