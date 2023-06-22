My All-Time Steelers Defense…With A Twist

This past weekend, I decided to put my my mind to the test by creating an all-time Steelers offense using one player per decade. Today I am back with the same challenge but on the defensive side of the ball. Unfortunately, there is no player from the 1930s on this team as the team listed no one as a defender back then and there were very few defensive statistics recorded for me to even be able to place a player on the team at a certain position. So, because of that I had to double up on two decades this time around instead of one like last time.

For this thought experiment, I have the Steelers in a 3-4 defense. Let’s get underway.

Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt 2021 (AP DPOY, AP First-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowler, 22.5 sacks, Five FFs, Three FRs, 21 TFLs, 64 Tackles)

We get underway with someone from the decade we are currently in, T.J. Watt. Since being drafted in 2017 Watt has quickly become one of the best defenders to ever suit up in Steelers colors, and no year was better for him than 2021. Watt tied the NFL single-season sack record even though he missed a few games and played through a nagging groin injury. Watt was simply unstoppable in 2021 and was the biggest reason there Steelers made the playoffs in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s last season.

Defensive Tackle: L.C. Greenwood 1974 (AP First-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowler, 11 Sacks, Three FRs, One Safety, Super Bowl Champion)

With there being a chance to double up twice, it would be hard not to include 1974 L.C. Greenwood on this team. Greenwood should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as he had a helluva career, and no year was better for him than 1974. The Steel Curtain member had 11 sacks en route to helping the cursed Steelers win their first-ever championship and kick off a dynasty. Greenwood’s play in ’74 was superb, and even got him some consideration for AP Defensive Player of The Year. Taking all this into account it was an easy choice to throw him in on the team, especially with two spots from the 70s to use.

Defensive Tackle: Joe Greene 1972 (AP DPOY, AP First-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowler, 11 Sacks, One FR)

The first choice from the 1970s was always going to be “Mean” Joe Greene. While it was tough to decide between 1972 and 1974, by adding Greenwood in ’74 it left ’72 open. And Greene was incredible in ’72. His play helped lead the Steelers back to the playoffs for the first time in 25 years as he was the strength of the Steel Curtain. While Greene did not win a Super Bowl in ’72 you can argue it was the most important year for the Steelers as it proved they could win a playoff game after the Immaculate Reception. Greene played in every game in 1972 and was at the peak of his powers. Adding him to our defense is a no brainer and would be malpractice if I did not.

Defensive Tackle: Ernie Stautner 1961 (Pro Bowler, 4.5 Sacks, Four FRs)

I’d be remiss not to add the first Steeler to ever have his number retired to this list. While there are not too many stats from back in the day to show how dominant Stautner was, there is a reason why his number was retired. Stautner was a dominant force on many bad Steelers teams, and while his best years may have been in the 1950s he was still really good towards the end of his career. At 36 years old and on a bad team he was still able to make the Pro Bowl, showing his ability was still there in the waning years.

A former combat marine in World War II, Ernie Stautner emerged as the cornerstone of one of the most bruising defenses in NFL history — the @steelers of the 1950s & early 60s. The late Stautner was born #OTD in 1925. #HOFForever pic.twitter.com/85Cfl8PUWG — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 20, 2023

Outside Linebacker: James Harrison 2008 (AP DPOY, AP First-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowler, 16 sacks, One INT, Seven FFs, One FR, 16 TFLs, 101 Tackles, Super Bowl Champion)

James Harrison in 2008 had one of the best-ever seasons in the NFL. Harrison often took over games and could come up with clutch play after clutch play. Adding him to this defensive front in a no-brainer as he was the best defensive player from the 2000s on the Steelers. While Watt and Harrison did get to play together in 2017, Watt’s rookie year, adding both of them in their primes would create serious havoc for opposing QBs. The Steelers have been blessed with linebackers throughout their illustrious history, and Harrison’s face is 100% going on Pittsburgh’s linebacker Mount Rushmore.

Middle Linebacker: Jack Lambert 1981 (AP First-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowler, Six INTs, Two FRs, Two Sacks)

Yes, Jack Lambert is mostly known for his play in the 1970’s, but he was still a productive player early in the 1980s. Even though the Steelers were on their way down in 1981 as they approached a rebuild, Lambert was still playing at a high level. Lambert was able to not only stop the run — something he was always good at — but also flashed his coverage ability as he picked off six passes in ’81. Given the incredible defensive linemen and outside linebackers we have so far, it makes sense to pick a Lambert year where he was doing some of his best work when dropping back into coverage. Splash plays at middle linebacker are always nice and Lambert certainly provided them in ’81.

Middle Linebacker: James Farrior 2004 (AP First-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowler, Four INTs One TD, 12 PBUs, Three FFs, Three FRs, Three Sacks, Nine TFLs 95 Tackles)

2004 James Farrior is our second member from the 2000s and our second decade double up. Farrior is an underrated Steeler who played a huge part in the dominant 2000s defenses, and no year was better for him than 2004. Farrior’s play was so good that he finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, as he helped lead the Steelers to a 15-1 record thanks to dominant defensive play. Farrior did everything: stop the run, cover well, and even rush the quarterback when asked. Everything he did he did at a high level. With his addition we now have two extremely smart middle linebackers on our defense.

CB: Rod Woodspon 1993 (AP DPOY, First Team All Pro, Pro Bowler, Eight INT’s, One TD, Two Sacks, Two FFs, One FR, 95 Tackles)

The 1990 saw the emergence of the Steelers Blitzburgh defense with players like Kevin Greene and Greg Lloyd wreaking havoc in opponents’ backfields, but we need a cornerback, and when you can take a Defensive Player of the Year you do it. So, Rod Woodson, welcome to the squad. Woodson is arguably the best cornerback to play the game as he could do everything. He was not afraid to come up and tackle in the run game and he was electric cover corner who could make splash plays. In ’93 he did that, picking off eight passes and even taking one back for a touchdown while also contributing in the tackling game with 95 stops. For a cornerback that’s a pretty damn good number.

CB: Bill Dudley 1946 (Carr Trophy Winner [MVP.], AP Second-Team All-Pro, Ten INTs One TD, Seven FRs)

If you remember, “Bullet” Bill Dudley made my offensive list this past weekend at running back. He was a complete player who played both sides of the ball and his 1946 season was so good defensively that it would be hard to not include him on this list. The 1940s do not have a lot of stats or notes on defensive players, but Dudley’s play was so good it was noted. Due to his play on both sides of the ball in 1946, Dudley won The Carr Trophy, which at the time was the NFL’s MVP. award. The Steelers were bad in the ’40s, but Dudley was an exception and is truly deserving to make this list twice.

#7 on the list is Bill Dudley's 1946 season. He did it all. Literally. – Led NFL in rushing

– Led NFL in INTs

– Led NFL in PR average

– Led NFL in all-purpose yards

– 5 total TDs

– 18 points kicking

– 60 punts Here's an 80-yard pick-6 of Sammy Baugh.https://t.co/aBtb5kIaMD https://t.co/MRhvM9J79f pic.twitter.com/jJ0HrhANCA — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) June 2, 2023

Free Safety: Jack Butler 1957 (AP First-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowler, Ten INTs, One FR)

In 1957 Jack Butler was listed as a free safety so that is where he is going on this list. Before doing full research for this team, I knew Butler would be on here, but I originally figured cornerback. However, seeing him listed as a free safety, plus seeing I can include Dudley as corner from the 40s I realized this is a perfect place for Butler to go. Butler led the NFL in interceptions in 1957 with 10 and it was one of the best seasons he ever put together. Butler also recovered a fumble as he and Stautner made life difficult for opposing offenses in this era of Steelers football.

Strong Safety: Troy Polamalu 2010 (AP DPOY, AP First-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowler, Seven INTs, One TD, Seven PBUs, One FF, One FR, Six TFLs, 63 Tackles )

Who else could go here other than Troy Polamalu? The greatest safety of his era wore the Black and Gold and was truly unstoppable in 2010. Polamalu was so incredible that he basically had the Defensive Player of The Year award locked up by Week 14. Polamalu made some simply incredible plays in 2010, as he showcased his ability to blitz, drop into coverage, and his football IQ. The 2010 version of Polamalu is one of the best football players to ever grace the NFL and there was no other choice than him — and in this year — to be our starting strong safety.