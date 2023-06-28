Minkah Fitzpatrick Named A Potential Option At Slot Corner As Steelers’ 2023 X-Factor

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one of the best trades in recent NFL history acquiring Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2020, and Fitzpatrick has grown into a star on Pittsburgh’s defense. Heading into 2023, Fitzpatrick was named Pittsburgh’s X-Factor by The 33rd Team’s Andy Benoit.

“As a deep safety, he has an uncanny sense for nuanced positioning and body angles that lend helpful presence to teammates and cause hesitation in the quarterback. Impressively, in Pittsburgh’s man coverages, Fitzpatrick displays these traits on the move as a rover. They show up when he drops down as the buzz defender in zone coverage,” Benoit wrote.

Benoit notes that with Pittsburgh mostly having longer-bodied corners who look to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage, having capable help over the top is important. He also adds that if Chandon Sullivan struggles, Fitzpatrick could come down and play some slot corner.

“The Steelers have options, and they’re free to deploy Fitzpatrick however they deem most valuable, be it maximizing his top strengths (playing safety) or leaning on his ancillary strengths so that other defensive backs can hide their weaknesses (playing slot).”

I think Pittsburgh is more likely to go outside the organization for another slot corner option rather than leaning on Fitzpatrick in the event Sullivan can’t be a full-time starter, but I suppose it is an option. But with Fitzpatrick being so solid and reliable at safety during his time with the Steelers, they aren’t likely to mess with a good thing and make him a primary option in the slot.

But there’s no doubt that he’s an X-Factor for the Steelers. He’s the team’s best option in the secondary, and he helped the unit ascend into one that ended up leading the league in interceptions last season. Even if there’s no other dominant piece in the secondary, Fitzpatrick’s ability to make plays helps the group stay fearsome to opposing offenses.

Defensively, the Steelers have had really good teams hampered by poor play in the secondary. The addition of Fitzpatrick was meant to eliminate that, and so far it has. But the Steelers haven’t been a consistent threat during Fitzpatrick’s time in Pittsburgh, never winning a playoff game. This year, that’s something that has to change and something that can hopefully happen due to an elevated level of play from Fitzpatrick.

The Steelers’ secondary is going to be a group to watch. There are a lot of different personnel groupings that can be used, but there’s no doubt Fitzpatrick will be a constant in the secondary even if his safety and cornerback partners are rotating. I’d expect another big year out of him as he continues his trajectory as one of the best defensive players in the league.