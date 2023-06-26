Kenny Pickett, Cam Heyward Among Several Steelers To Play In Celebrity Softball Game Next Month

Before they hit the gridiron, Kenny Pickett and Cam Heyward will play on the baseball diamond next month. Both are slated to appear in the annual Washington Wild Things Three Rivers Celebrity Softball game to be held July 15th at the Wild Things’ home park in Washington.

It’ll be Team Burgh vs Team World with all proceeds from the event going to Heyward’s foundation, The Heyward House.

July 15th come support @CamHeyward, @kennypickett10 & @RealBrittBaker when they lead Team Burgh vs Team World. All proceeds benefit @97HeywardHouse, including exclusive autographed event jerseys & memorabilia. 🎟️: https://t.co/tBUpfpR7O1 pic.twitter.com/bBBmZWAEVR — Washington Wild Things (@WashWildThings) June 26, 2023

This will be the third such game to take place on what seems to be an annual tradition.

The event was first announced earlier this month. According to the Wild Things’ website, there will be many former and current NFL players on the Burgh side of things. Other participants include LB Alex Highsmith, TE Pat Freiermuth, TE Connor Heyward, and LB Vince Williams. Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders, who starred at Woodland Hills High School, will also help round out the crew. As the tweet shows, AEW star Britt Baker is also slated to play for The Burgh team.

The Team World crew consists of Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker II, Connor Heyward’s teammate at Michigan State, NFL Network analyst Adam Rank, Barstool Sports personality and Steelers fan Jersey Jerry, along with wrestlers Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez.

“Cam continues to do such great work on and off the field, and his commitment to his service projects is unmatched,” said Wild Things President and GM Tony Buccilli. “The event will sell out once again, so we encourage fans to grab their seats closest to the action while they are available.”

Heyward has been an active and consistent figure in the Steelers’ community. He’s been the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee five teams, though he’s yet to win it, losing out to Dallas Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott in 2022.

Last year, the event raised over $50,000. Select tickets remain on sale and can be bought by going to the link here. First pitch will take place at 7:05 PM/EST.