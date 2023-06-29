J.J. Watt Joining CBS Sports, Excited For Global Platform To ‘Make Fun Of My Brothers On’

If there wasn’t enough evidence that J.J. Watt’s football career is over, he’s trading his cleats for a suit and microphone this fall. Watt announced Thursday he’ll be joining CBS Sports this year for its Sunday NFL coverage, sharing the long-rumored news on social media this morning.

Sorry, sorry… C “B” S. Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

“I will be working at CBS this fall,” Watt said. “I am extremely excited.”

He’ll be joining the current CBS Sunday crew that includes former Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Bill Cowher. CBS Sports has rotated in athletes in recent years, even having Matt Ryan as part of the crew late last season. Watt’s exact role isn’t totally known but based off what he said, it sounds like he’ll be part of the large panel that accompanies every Sunday preview show before the one o’clock kickoffs.

Watt also joked it’s a good chance to make fun of T.J. and Derek on a national scale.

“Talk a little NFL this fall. Talk a little life. Have a global platform to make fun of my brothers on. It really is a great opportunity and I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Watt has gotten into the media world since retiring after the 2022 season. He’s been on a handful of podcasts and even floated the idea of starting his own with T.J., mimicking the popularity of the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, but it sounds like that idea will stay on the backburner for now.

Watt has a good personality and is well-liked by football fans, which will give him an immediate advantage on set. But he’ll have to do something he doesn’t often do, criticize, and provide a balanced give and take between praising those who are succeeding and critiquing those that don’t. That can be tough for an optimistic guy like Watt who understands how hard the NFL is. But he’ll have to truly put on his analyst hat in order to truly thrive in the role.