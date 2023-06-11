Hakeem Butler Focusing On The Work, Not The Odds, Trying To Crack Steelers’ WR Depth Chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason followed two primary patterns. One was an emphasis on seeking out physicality when possible. Another was adding as much competition as was manageable and turning over every stone in order to do so.

Whether that came in the form of signing undrafted free agent running backs from the HBCU Combine or adding talent from the XFL, the Steelers and the players in question are both hoping that they hit on the perfect partnership. For one of them, wide receiver Hakeem Butler, the focus is on the job, not the prospects.

“Truthfully, I don’t really look at the odds or anything. I kind of just wake up, know I’m going to put in the work, and leave it all on the field”, the former XFL leading receiver told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about his roster hopes. “I can’t control none of that. I can’t control how anyone views me. I can only give them something and let them figure out what to do with it. I like me in every situation, no matter what it is”.

A former 2019 fourth-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals, Butler spent most of his time in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he dressed for two games in 2020, logging one offensive snap, on which he was targeted for a pass that he did not catch.

While injuries played a role in his inability to stick in the NFL, he also had some failed stints in the Canadian Football League before finally seeming to find a home in the XFL this past spring with the St. Louis BattleHawks, working with former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron.

Butler actually finished second in the league in both receptions (51) and receiving yards (599), but led in receiving touchdowns with eight. His signing by the Steelers was officially announced on May 17 at the end of rookie minicamp.

But it won’t be easy to crack the Steelers’ roster, even if not impossible. Their top three receivers are set with Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Allen Robinson II. They are hopeful to see some significant contributions from Calvin Austin III this year as well after spending his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List.

That leaves only one or two roster spots left, depending on whether they keep five or six receivers. Butler is certainly a valid option, but so are Anthony Miller, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski, Dan Chisena, and Cody White.

Resurrecting Butler’s career surely has the highest upside, however, if he can prove to be the same prospect who was so attractive coming out of college. At 6’5” and 227 pounds, you would really like to find that Iowa State product who caught 110 passes for 2149 yards and 18 scores.

And Butler would love to show that he’s that guy. But that’s all he can do right now, is show who he is. If he is successful in that, then the odds shouldn’t matter.