Four Pittsburgh Maulers The Pittsburgh Steelers Should Keep An Eye On

Over the past few months, no one has watched more Pittsburgh Maulers football (for better or worse) than me. The team hasn’t been anything to write home about sporting a 2-6 record, though one that could easily be 6-2 had the team not coughed up several winnable games.

But such is life as a football team, and for many of the players on the squad, the record does not matter as much. Instead, their ultimate goal is to move to the NFL ranks.

It might surprise you with their team performance, but a handful of Maulers players could get a call from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team is far from a finished product and is still searching for depth in several positions. These players might be the answer.

CB Mark Gilbert

Let’s start with an old friend of the Steelers, cornerback Mark Gilbert. The former Duke University star signed with Pittsburgh back in 2021 after he went undrafted. Despite having good size and speed measurements at 6 ‘1, and 186 pounds, a myriad of injuries, which plagued his college career, hurt his draft stock.

After bouncing out of Pittsburgh, over to the Detroit Lions, and back to the Steelers practice squad, he found his footing with the Maulers. This season the corner is tied for second on the team in interceptions (two) and leads the entire USFL in passes defended (11). Gilbert has also shown a willingness to tackle, laying several big hits out during his time in a Maulers uniform, and placing him in the top five of the team in tackles.

This defensive battle continues with an interception from Mark Gilbert for the #Maulers.#BHAMvsPIT | #USFL2023 pic.twitter.com/Iyu1IyGrUE — USFL Center (@USFLCenter) May 7, 2023

Let’s not forget, Gilbert entered college football as a top-40 recruit at his position, even starting as a true freshman. In his following season, he earned first-team All-ACC honors, finishing third in the nation with six interceptions. Unfortunately, Gilbert would then suffer a catastrophic hip dislocation that would force him to miss the next two seasons. A brief return in 2020 would see the young corner once again in the doctor’s office getting surgery on his foot, forcing him to miss yet another year. Still, while he was in the NFL, he did flash from time to time.

Really liked this rep by Steelers UDFA corner Mark Gilbert. Speed turn, drive on the ball, use size and length to play the pocket and create the incompletion. Fluidity was one concern I had in his game but he showed it here. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/L9i0RAdccs — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 6, 2021

This was a Steelers highlight until Mark Gilbert had other plans.

💥💥💥pic.twitter.com/zsuFV2Eovo — LionsNationCP (@CpLions) November 14, 2021

Originally brought to the Steelers as a high-upside prospect with NFL bloodlines, Gilbert may still have some promise to his game. While the team did draft two new cornerbacks and signed two others, Gilbert’s physical abilities and familiarization with the team could give him a chance over the likes of James Pierre.

LB Kyahva Tezino

He hasn’t received the same buzz as his teammate and former first-round pick Reuben Foster, but Kyahva Tezino has far and away been the better of the pair.

Tezino is a heat-seeking missile when attacking a hole and seems to be at the focal point of every hit when the Maulers are on defense. He has a terrific feel for the game and a knack for finding the ball carrier. This is evident by his league-leading 80 tackles this season.

To put that in perspective the player with the second most tackles on Pittsburgh is Foster with 40. Tezino has twice as many as his running mate, while also leading the team with eight tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Another week down means another week with @KYAHVA44 at the top of the league with 80 total tackles 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/2mfu2iAxDj — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) June 5, 2023

His production spans back to San Diego State where he was selected as a first-team All-Mountain West performer in 2018 and 2019, leading his squad in tackles both seasons. During his standout 2018 regular season, the linebacker ranked third in the country at run-stop percentage (19.5), per PFF.

Tezino’s biggest limitations come from his physical attributes. With a slight 6’0, 235-pound frame and average to below-average speed, coverage can be a challenge given the matchup and scheme. Additionally, if he misreads a play, which rarely happens due to his high football IQ, he can be washed down on blocks.

Still, based on that high IQ, aggression, and ultra-production Tezino seems poised to get a shot on an NFL team’s special teams unit, so why not the Steelers? Pittsburgh completely flipped its linebacker room on its head this offseason adding Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and Tanner Muse, but none of these names really pop off the page. Tezino’s measurements and skill set are reminiscent of former special teams ace Tyler Matakevich, so there could be a role for the Maulers’ defensive leader on the team.

DL Boogie Roberts

A fan favorite for the Pittsburgh Maulers, Boogie Roberts has been wreaking havoc in opposing backfields all season.

The San Jose State product came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the Los Angeles Rams. With a relatively undersized 6 ‘2, 290-pound frame, it’s possible the team signed Roberts for his size and quickness comparison to Aaron Donald. As shocking as it might be, he is not at the same level as the seven-time All-Pro selection. However, he has been able to generate a solid pass rush from the interior.

The defensive tackle has the third-most sacks on the team (two) and the second-most tackles-for-loss (seven). When watching the games, you see him regularly penetrate the line with a quick twitch but does leave some to be desired in the way of play strength.

Perhaps the best ability in his career has been his availability, playing in all eight games this season and having 36 straight starts for San Jose. He finished his college career with six sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss.

They may be former teammates at Narbonne, but Boogie Roberts of SJSU sacks Troy Williams of Utah pic.twitter.com/6A3EG5xLKD — Jerry Guardado 🤘 (@1SCARYJERRY) September 18, 2016

Another position group the Steelers attacked this offseason was the defensive line. The additions made in the NFL draft and free agency made the group less of a question mark, but it’s still far from a finished product. Outside of Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi, the group is in flux. Will rookie Keeanu Benton be a rotational piece and nose guard? Isaiahh Loudermilk or Montravius Adams, perhaps? Each option seems uncertain, so bringing in a player with former NFL experience and success this year could stabilize that unit.

A quick, fun fact that highlights Roberts’s athletic ability: he played both defensive line and running back in college, rushing for a touchdown in 2018.

WR Isiah Hennie

By far my favorite Mauler to watch this season has been wide receiver Isiah Hennie. The undersized speedster is lightning in a bottle when he gets into the open field and has been causing teams fits the entire season.

Coming out of Sacramento State University, Hennie was undrafted and not picked up by any team as a free agent. This wasn’t necessarily shocking due to his short 5 ‘7 stature and lack of elite production in college. His best season came in 2016 when he racked up 590 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

However, Hennie wasn’t ready to give up on his football dream just yet, as he participated in two HUB camps. The camp acts as an audition where players audition in front of NFL and CFL scouts to hopefully find a home. Despite Sports Illustrated praising both of his workouts, the receiver was unable to stick in either league.

Instead, he found a home in the USFL and has made the most of it. The dynamic receiver leads the Maulers in receptions (35), receiving yards (359), and receiving touchdowns (two). While these totals may seem modest, keep in mind the Maulers offense features dual-threat quarterback Troy Williams, giving Hennie fewer opportunities. He possesses elite quickness and body control to compensate for his size, which reminds me of former Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer.

What a catch from Isiah Hennie ⚒️😳

pic.twitter.com/nJFI99Cg3Y — USFL (@USFL) May 28, 2023

Another similarity he has to Switzer is his punt-returning chops. Hennie is at the top of the league in all punt-returning statistics, leading in total yards (259) and having the only punt-return touchdown in the USFL this year. His longest return was 82 yards.

That would need to be his calling card for the Steelers. The team already boasts a deep receiver room with little chance of breaking into. However, there is an opening for a punt and kick returner. At his current price tag, there’s little optimism that Gunner Olszewski will make the team, and last year’s starter, Steven Sims, is now in Houston. Could the Steelers pivot to second-year receiver Calvin Austin or undrafted free agent Damiere Byrd? Sure, but for a team that has struggled to have success in the return game over the years, it would be a good bet to add a player who has displayed he can perform at the position in the professional ranks.

Heading into Week 4, Isiah Hennie leads the league in punt return yards with 161 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/GI453yglOz — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) May 4, 2023

Lastly, he’s just a tough dude who everyone should want on their team (see tweet below… ouch.)

"I lost one, it was just a wisdom tooth though." 😳🦷 Listen in on a mic'd up Isiah Hennie after he lost a tooth on a big hit ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d3CvlO2cub — USFL (@USFL) June 13, 2022

Despite his size, Hennie could be a player who has a future in the NFL.