Eric Mangini: Steelers Need To Return To Their Roots Due To Worst QB Situation In AFC North

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers want to get back to being a run-first football team. All the moves they have made this offseason indicate that, and former NFL head coach Eric Mangini believes that is the best way for the 2023 Steelers to be a contender in a loaded AFC.

Mangini sat down with Trey Wingo for The 33rd team, and said that the Steelers going back to being a run-first team is not only good as it fits their “brand” and because he does not think quarterback Kenny Pickett is as good as any other quarterback in the AFC North.

“For them to go back to it [their brand] that’s good because that’s who they’ve always been and it’s worked really well for them, but I also think it’s necessary,” Mangini said. “They’ve probably got the fourth-worst quarterback situation in that division so you’re going to have to rely on the running game first as opposed to the passing game.”

The AFC North arguably has the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Both Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are top five quarterbacks. While Deshaun Watson is a wild card, on his day he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and with a full offseason now he may return to that level. Pickett, on the other hand, is going into his second year and nobody knows what he will look like next season.

Pickett did improve down the stretch last season but also looked the best when the run game was humming. For the Steelers in the past two seasons under offensive coordinator Matt Canada, their offense has been unable to put up loads of points. In fact, the team has only put up 30-plus points twice in the last two seasons, both losses.

The Steelers are built to run the ball and control the clock. With a defense chock-full of playmakers who can shut teams down, it makes sense to play ball-control offense and limit the time opponents with electric quarterbacks have the ball. Not only does this make the most sense given the uncertainty in what Pickett will be plus the strength of the team’s defense, but also it fits what the Steelers currently are as a team.

As Mangini said, the Steelers are known as a run-first team with a great defense. Under quarterback Ben Roethlisberger they shifted away from that in the back half of his career due to his incredible talent. Unfortunately they weren’t able to win a Super Bowl being a pass-heavy team. Returning to their roots may be the way to go if the Steelers want to win a Super Bowl in the Kenny Pickett era.