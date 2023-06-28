CBS Sports: Mitch Trubisky Ninth-Best Backup QB In The NFL

When the Pittsburgh Steeler extended Mitch Trubisky, it initially came as a bit of a shock. Many assumed that Trubisky would want an opportunity to become a starting QB somewhere else after the 2023 season when his two-year deal he initially signed last offseason would expire.

However, Trubisky expressed his desire to stay in Pittsburgh shortly after the news on his extension was announced, stating his love for the city and the team’s desire to keep him here for the foreseeable future as reasons why he committed to with the Steelers through 2025.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently published his 2023 NFL backup QB rankings, placing Trubisky at #9 as the clear backup behind starter Kenny Pickett.

“The ex-Bears starter is just a bit too off-the-mark in tight spots to maintain a full-time gig, but he’s a good athlete who can move a good supporting cast if given the chance, making him a rock-solid emergency plan behind Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh,” Benjamin wrote regarding Trubisky.

Trubisky finds himself behind Jameis Winston of the Saints, Gardner Minshew of the Colts, Marcus Mariota of the Eagles, Taylor Heinicke of the Falcons, Jacoby Brissett of the Commanders, Tyler Huntley of the Ravens, Andy Dalton of the Panthers, and Trey Lance of the 49ers on Benjamin’s list.

Trubisky started five of seven games played in 2022 and went 2-3 as the starter, winning the season opener against the Bengals, but losing two straight against the Patriots and Browns before getting benched at halftime for Pickett. Trubisky had some ups and downs in limited action after his benching, coming in in Week 6 against the Buccaneers when Pickett got knocked out with a concussion to lead Pittsburgh to victory, but threw three INTS when stepping in for Pickett in Week 14 against the Ravens after Pickett got knocked out of the game with another concussion. Trubisky started the following week and won on the road against the Panthers.

Trubisky finds Claypool for six! @steelers take a 20-12 lead with 9:55 to go in the 4th.

— NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022

When it comes to starting NFL QBs, Trubisky falls in the below-average category as his pocket presence and accuracy are too inconsistent to be relied upon on a weekly basis. However, Trubisky should be seen as one of the better backup QBs in the league, having won 31 games as a starting QB during his time in the NFL while possessing the athleticism to create outside of structure. Trubisky has a case to rank higher on this list than several of the names listed ahead of him, and he, Pickett, and Mason Rudolph give Pittsburgh one of the deepest QBs rooms in the NFL.