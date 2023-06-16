Calvin Austin III Confident He’ll Be Ready To Do Kick Returns ‘And Exceed At It’ If Called Upon

If second-year wide receiver Calvin Austin III finds the group already crowded on offense, then there may still be another way for him to crack the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting lineup. All he has to do is run back a few kicks during training camp and the preseason, and he’ll win the return man job.

Coming off a foot injury, the Memphis product confirmed that he has been getting work in the return line this offseason, telling Amanda Godsey exclusively that he’s “comfortable doing it, so whatever I’m asked to do, I’m gonna be ready to do it and exceed at it”.

Austin does have college experience on returns, at least on punt returns, registering 29 return attempts for 323 yards. That 11.1-yard average includes two touchdowns as well, one in each of his final two seasons for the Tigers.

Pittsburgh’s return role is currently vacant, even though the man who started the 2022 season there is still on the roster. Gunner Olszewski was signed in free agency for returns, but was demoted a few games in, replaced the rest of the way by Steven Sims. Sims left in free agency, however, hence the competition now. Austin learned from both last year and is continuing to gain insights wherever they come from.

“I’ve been enjoying that a lot. I got a lot of experience from last year”, he said. “Learned a lot just from watching Gunner and Steve, getting a lot of tips from them. Just all the guys back there, me, Gunner, [Jordan] Byrd, ‘Zo [Alfonzo Graham], we’re all just enjoying being back there, competing with each other, helping each other out. When we get back there, whoever’s back there, we’re all just ready to make plays”.

Both Byrd and Graham are rookie college free agents. Byrd, out of San Diego State, was part of the Steelers’ initial signings of undrafted players. He is a very experienced return man, registering 81 kick returns for a 24.9-yard average with three touchdowns. He also has 67 punt returns for a less successful 6.6-yard average, albeit with another touchdown.

Graham, one of two running backs the Steelers signed after seeing them at the HBCU Scouting Combine and Legacy Bowl, has less of a return background for the Morgan State Bears. He has 18 kick returns in his resume for a 22.3-yard average. Three came last season for 73 yards.

There’s virtually no way that Byrd would have any hope of making the 53-man roster without winning the return job, though in Graham’s case, he can have a reasonable shot of winning the third running back role. With Benny Snell Jr. no longer here, his primary competition currently is Anthony McFarland Jr.

Right now, Olszewski should reasonably be regarded as the favorite. After all, he has an All-Pro distinction in the NFL as a return man on his resume. None of the others have even stepped inside an NFL stadium yet. But I think it’s safe to say that Austin will be the prevailing fan favorite to win the job. He’s certainly the fastest with the highest offensive upside, and let’s just say you guys aren’t very fond of carrying “special teamers”.