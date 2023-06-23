Buy Or Sell: Calvin Austin III Will Win Steelers’ Return Man In 2023

With the Steelers’ 2023 offseason underway following a disappointing season that came up just short of reaching the playoffs, it’s time to begin reloading, through the free agency process, through the draft, and perhaps even through trade.

This is now a young team on the offensive side of the ball, though one getting older on defense, and both sides could stand to be supplemented robustly, including in the trenches—either one. Changes have been made to the coaching staff, even if not all of the desired ones, as the roster continues to renew with the weeks ticking by.

These sorts of uncertainties are what I will look to address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, I will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).

Topic Statement: Wide receiver Calvin Austin III will win the Steelers’ return man job.

Explanation: With Steven Sims, last year’s primary return man, now with the Houston Texans, the Steelers have a job opening and a handful of candidates. That includes one man who’s already had and lost that job in Gunner Olszewski, but second-year receiver Calvin Austin III is one of the other primary candidates, along with rookies Jordan Byrd and Alfonzo Graham.

Buy:

Of the candidates for the job that we know of, Calvin Austin III is the only one in the group who has a high chance of making the 53-man roster. Anybody else who might win the job would likely be on the team primarily for that sole purpose, which teams would generally prefer not to do if they have another option.

With kickoff returns further and further devalued, the fact that Austin did not do that at the college level is less compelling. What catches your attention is the two touchdowns on 29 career punt returns at Memphis. Jordan Byrd had four return touchdowns in college, granted, but he also had about five times as many return attempts.

Put simply, Austin would not only be the biggest scoring threat every time the ball was in his hands back there, he would also be more useful outside of that role than any of the other candidates, none of whom are probable to make the roster if they don’t win the job. And, importantly, it would be a great way to start getting him involved if his role on offense doesn’t develop right away.

Sell:

Talk about scoring from the return position is nice, but the primary function of the job is consistent security. Granted, Olszewski does not have the best reputation in that regard right now given how last season went. But he has the only NFL resume and did it at an All-Pro level.

And consider this: Even though Austin only returned 29 punts in college, he had three muffs. That’s worse than one in 10 return attempts. There’s really nothing to indicate that Austin will be a more secure handler of the ball than any of the other candidates.

That’s why a guy like Byrd has a shot. In roughly 150 or so return attempts in college, he only had two muffs. A good return man is worth a roster spot if he can really make a difference, and it’s not like the end of the wide receiver depth chart is stacked. He’s been one of the better return men in college football the last couple years, which is why he’s here now.