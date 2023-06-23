‘Above-Average At Four Positions:’ Around The NFL Ranks Steelers’ Skill Position Groups 13th

The Around the NFL podcast crew dropped a new episode on Thursday and set about ranking all 32 NFL teams’ skill-position groups. They did note that it did not include quarterbacks, so strictly wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs. The Pittsburgh Steelers were a hotly debated group with Marc Sessler ranking them 19th in the league and Gregg Rosenthal believing that the team had the 10th-best group of skill position players in the NFL. Combined with host Dan Hanzus’ 15th-place ranking, the Steelers were 13th overall per the group.

“If you have above-average starters at four positions, then you’re good,” said Rosenthal. “Najee Harris is good. [George] Pickens and [Diontae] Johnson are a nice tandem. You have a very good tight end in [Pat] Freiermuth… So they’re plus at a lot of positions and they’re going to get better. I think it’s safe to say that this is a young team that gets better.”

Obviously, Sessler was less-than-bullish on Pittsburgh’s weapons than Rosenthal with one name in particular causing consternation.

“I need to see this growth,” Sessler said. “I think there’s a lot of good players here, there isn’t a great player here. I’m not as big on Najee Harris as some people are. I guess when you do this, could you convince me they’re more like 14 or something? Sure. It’s just how the chips fell a little bit, but I just don’t see one player that absolutely I can trust to dominate defenses.”

It’s easy to understand the concern about the running back position and Harris in particular. The running game is part of the Steelers’ historical identity. Even head coach Mike Tomlin emphasized needing a good running game to help quarterback Kenny Pickett in 2023. However, since Pittsburgh drafted Harris 24th overall in 2021, he has not provided a consistent spark out of the backfield.

Harris has scored 10 touchdowns in each of his first two years, seven on the ground and three through the air, but he has yet to average 4.0 yards per carry over the length of a season and has lacked much in the way of breakaway capability. In 2022, he only had one carry that went at least 20 yards, compared to six in 2021.

What helps boost the Steelers across the board is the pass-catching weapons. As Rosenthal said, this is a young team on offense. The so-called “elder statesman” of the skill position starters is wide receiver Diontae Johnson and he’s entering only his fifth season in the league. The 2022 season was a down one for him, but he still averaged over 10 yards a catch (10.3) and still hauled in 86 passes for 882 yards. He was kept out of the end zone for the first time in his career, but he still converted first downs 52.3% of the time.

Factor in second-year receiver George Pickens and third-year tight end Pat Freiermuth and it’s easy to see why there is optimism on the offensive side of the ball in Pittsburgh. There’s a good mix of ability and skill set among the targets for Pickett. Johnson offers speed outside while Pickens is unmatched when it comes to contested catches. Freiermuth is a quality security option in the short and intermediate areas as well, giving Pickett options aplenty.

Does all that guarantee the Steelers will have an offense threatening to break into the top 10 in 2023? That question can only be answered by Pickett and offensive coordinator Matt Canada. This offense will only go as far as the quarterback and play calling will take it, but the weapons at Pittsburgh’s disposal certainly won’t hold the team back.

As for who is around the Steelers, the Around the NFL crew had the New York Jets in 14th and the Buffalo Bills in 12th. To see Pittsburgh on par with a Super Bowl contender like Buffalo is a good sign, but it further emphasizes the need for Pickett’s development to continue in order to take advantage of the players around him.

