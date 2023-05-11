Week 1 Road Streak Ends: Steelers Will Open 2023 Regular Season At Home Against 49ers

The long streak is now over for the Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to Week 1 games.

The Steelers 2023 schedule was released Thursday night and it shows the team opening their regular season at home against the San Francisco 49ers in a game that will be played at Acrisure Stadium. This will mark the first time since 2014 that the Steelers have opened a regular season with a home game.

The Week 1 game against the 49ers at Acrisure Stadium will get underway at 1:00 p.m. ET.

This will mark the 23rd time that the Steelers and 49ers have played each other. The 49ers lead the series 12-10. The last meeting between the two teams occurred in Week 3 of the 2019 regular season at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The 49ers won that game 24-20.

The last meeting between the Steelers and 49ers in Pittsburgh came in Week 2 of the 2015 regular season. The Steelers won that game 43-18. The Steelers are 5-6 all-time in home games against the 49ers.

The Steelers are 2-2 against the 49ers under head coach Mike Tomlin with both wins coming at home.

The last time the Steelers and 49ers opened a regular season against each other was in 1993. The Steelers lost that game against the 49ers at Three Rivers stadium by a score of 24-13.

Last year, the 49ers went 13-4 on the season and 5-3 on the road. They finished first in the NFC West division last season and made it to their conference championship game. They bowed out of the 2022-2-23 playoffs by losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.