The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers First Week OF OTAs, Markus Golden Signing, International Game Outlook, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 135 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the recent transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers that have occurred since the Wednesday show. The bulk of that discussion is about new outside linebacker Markus Golden. We discuss what his 2022 tape shows, how he should fit into the Steelers 2023 defensive plans and more. We also briefly discuss the new wide receiver signed by the Steelers on Thursday.

The Steelers wrapped up their first week of OTAs on Thursday so Alex and I recap all the comings and goings related to that event. We discuss the perceived key things to come out of these first three OTA practices and more.

Will the Steelers have an international game in either Mexico or Ireland in 2024? We discuss that topic for a little bit later in the show. We also discuss a recent draft-related video that the New York Jets released that relates somewhat to the Steelers and their first-round trade-up for tackle Broderick Jones.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer a few questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

