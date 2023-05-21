Terrell Suggs Blocks Current Ravens’ Linebacker From Wearing His #55 Jersey

Terrell Suggs doesn’t want another Baltimore Raven wearing his iconic #55. Current Ravens’ linebacker David Ojabo told reporters earlier in the week he tried to change from his #90 to #55 but was blocked by Suggs, who like a father in a soap opera, did not give his blessing.

““Suggs not letting me,” Ojabo said via Sports Illustrated’s Raven Country. “We had discussions, got [owner Steven Bisciotti] involved a little bit, but that’s above me. He’s a legend. So I’m going to stick with 90. I had to try, but he’s not going for it.”

Suggs put #55 on the map in Baltimore, wearing it from when the team made him the 10th overall pick in 2003 to the end of his Ravens’ career in 2018. It was a great 16-year career, posting 132. sacks and 33 forced fumble across more than 200 starts. By a wide margin, he’s the franchise’s leader in sacks and forced fumbles while his 229 total games are second-most by a Raven, only trailing punter Sam Koch. Suggs spent the 2019 season with Arizona and Kansas City before retiring.

It’s fair for Suggs to block Ojabo’s request, though it’s also a little harsh. Suggs may be an unofficially retired number, not quite at the Ed Reed/Ray Lewis level where a player wouldn’t dare to even ask to wear the jersey (a newer franchise, the Ravens haven’t officially retired any jerseys yet), and it’s understandable why Ojabo would ask. He wore #55 at Michigan, breaking out in 2021 and becoming the Ravens’ second round pick pick. He likely would’ve been a first round selection had he not torn his Achilles during his Pro Day workout.

Looking at a quick Twitter reaction to the news, Ravens’ fans seem mostly supportive of Suggs’ decision here. Most said to Ojabo to make #90 his number than try to replicate what Suggs did throughout his great career. Ojabo got healthy late last season, appearing in two games and picking up one sack.

For most of Suggs’ career, he got around offensive lines and found the quarterback. But this season, he’s doing the blocking.