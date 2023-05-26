Police Recover Kenny Pickett’s Stolen Car That Had Playbook Inside It

Kenny Pickett has one less thing to worry about as he prepares for the 2023 season, as his stolen 2023 Hyundai Genesis has now been recovered. According to WTAE, an arrest has been made in the theft of Pickett’s car. Pickett was at an event when the car was stolen.

ONLY ON 4: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback KENNY PICKETT’S SUV STOLEN while he was at an event. Who is charged & what a neighbor says was in the backseat ONLY ON Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 at 4 O’clock. #WTAE pic.twitter.com/WVvVJ1iCcv — Marcie Cipriani (@MCipriani_WTAE) May 26, 2023

The alleged thief was caught when police ran the plates on his personal vehicle, which he had left at the car dealership prior to taking Pickett’s SUV. The car was sitting in the suspect’s driveway when it was found by police. Pickett’s playbook was reportedly in the backseat of the car.

Obviously, getting your car stolen causes a great deal of stress for anyone. That stress is probably exacerbated when you’re an NFL quarterback and your playbook is in the backseat of the car. Luckily, police were able to make quick work and arrest the suspect and Pickett’s car will be returned to its rightful owner.

It’s a good thing that the playbook and the car didn’t fall into the hands of the wrong person. If the Steelers’ playbook was to leak, it would’ve been catastrophic for the team. Obviously, you can’t fault Pickett for having his car stolen, but he’ll surely be more careful about where he keeps his playbook going forward.

With OTAs starting earlier this week, having a reliable form of transportation and his playbook back likely takes a big load off Pickett and he can focus on the season ahead and leading the Steelers to another winning season. With training camp starting in July, the Steelers’ season is just around the corner. The starting quarterback having his playbook back in his hands is certainly ideal in what should be a good season in Pittsburgh.