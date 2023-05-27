Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Early Expectations For Pittsburgh’s Offense

Training camp is still a couple months away. But it’s not too early to lay out 2023 early expectations for the offense by group. I’m just an average Steelers fan. So, my expectations from what I expect to see when attending games. Not necessarily what the tape says.

Quarterback Room

Unless Omar Khan makes a trade or there is an injury, the Steelers’ quarterback room appears set. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph in that order.

I expect Pickett to significantly improve his mastery of the Steelers’ offensive scheme and to establish himself as a team leader. He’ll have the full training camp with the first team to achieve this. His teammates electing him team captain would demonstrate acceptance of this leadership. On the field, I’d like to see audibles in appropriate game situations and driving the offense with some no-huddle. Especially in the two-minute offense. Kenny is the key to making this offense operational.

Offensive Line Room

The entire offensive line remained intact in 2022. That is unusual and good to see Omar Khan strengthen the room. Last year the five starters combined for 28 penalties (including seven that were offset or declined.) I’d like the number of penalties by the line to average no more than one a game (17). I’d also like to see the line open bigger holes for the running backs. Too many times initial contact was made at or behind the line of scrimmage. In short-yardage situations, borrow a page from the Eagles’ playbook.

In pass blocking, Pittsburgh quarterbacks were sacked 38 times in 2022, placing them in the middle of the league. I’d like to see that improved to no more than two a game. Giving up 34 sacks should place the Steelers in the top third of the league in protecting their quarterback.

Running Back Room

Last season, Najee Harris averaged 3.9 yards a carry. Early in the year, he was forced to break tackles behind or at the line of scrimmage, in part, due to holes not opening fast enough. But also, he jitter-bugged too much. Jaylen Warren was successful because he just took what was giving hitting the holes fast. Najee’s running improved later in the season when he began to emulate Warren. Looking for more of the same this year. Read the hole faster, step and cut up the field. Use your size to widen the hole if necessary.

I’d prefer less pitches out wide to Harris or Warren. Neither has the speed to turn the corner. I’d like Harris to use the outlet passes more so Pickett does not have to try to force passes into coverage. If Connor Heyward is used at H-back or fullback, the Steelers need to make sure those short-yardage balls are converted. Mix it up with shovel passes and the receiver sweep by using Heyward in motion.

Tight End Room

I’d like to see more 12-formation. Darnell Washington should launch some blocking attacks, especially in the red zone. Plus, both Pat Freiermuth and Washington make good end zone targets.

Let’s see Freiermuth down the seam with longer fields. Zach Gentry should be able to get in on plays to block and receive a few targets to keep teams off balance on running plays.

Wide Receiver Room

The receiving room has a great opportunity to shine in 2023. Any three receivers on the field should force someone into single coverage. I’m looking for George Pickens to create more separation by improving his route running, Diontae Johnson improving yards after catch, and Allen Robinson I using his size to box out receivers for first-down receptions. And let’s see if Calvin Austin III can display his speed out of the slot.

Several interceptions resulted after bouncing off receivers’ hands (including one from Freiermuth). If the pass touches a receiver’s hands, he needs to bring it in. The worst-case scenario prevents the ball from ending up in the defender’s hands. And Diontae… no drops in the end zone.

Conclusion

The offense should prove to be higher scoring and give the team the ability to build leads or go toe-to-toe with teams with explosive offenses if they meet the above expectations.

It will come down to the units supporting each other. If all the receivers run crisp routes every play, someone should come open or just have single coverage. The line helps Najee by opening bigger holes. Najee helps the line by not dawdling and hitting them quick before the opening squeezes shut.

Okay. So, what did I miss?

Here We Go.

Song Selection

I always like to include some music. Here is Expecting to Fly by Buffalo Springfield.