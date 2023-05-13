‘Let’s Go Do It’: Nick Boyle Attempting To Make Switch From Tight End To Long Snapper

For the last eight seasons and over 90 career games, Nick Boyle was one of the better blocking tight ends in the NFL and an invaluable member of the Baltimore Ravens’ rushing attack.

Now, at age 30 and coming off yet another season filled with injuries, Boyle is aiming to make a position change.

And he’s eyeing doing it with a division rival.

Boyle is attempting to make the switch to long snapper and is in rookie minicamp with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a tryout player. A fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, he participated at Maryland’s Pro Day in March as a long snapper, a natural transition given his injuries, and is aiming to stick in the league at his new position.