Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. Had to change the time slightly today and bumped it up an hour. I’ll do my best to come back and answer anything throughout the day for those expecting the usual 2:30 PM/EST start time.

To your questions!

JohnB: Hypothetical May no-news question: lets say its three years from now and only three picks from this years draft are still on the roster, who are they, and if you feel, why?

Alex: Ah that is a tough one. Especially knowing they’d all be on their rookie deals so that means some really bad stuff happened. Guys getting cut outright, not just left to hit free agency. I would say Jones, Porter, and Benton. Not that create of an answer, I know. But those are your top picks and they get more leeway. I’d be tempted to put Herbig on this list though I don’t know who I’d take off. But you could argue Washington kinda implodes and his medical might be a problem. You could argue the same with Cory Trice Jr. who has a little Travis Feeney in him. And Anderson as a 7th round pick to leave off is easy.

But hopefully there’s more than three still on this roster three years from now.

Brian Tollini: Could you see the Steelers using 13 personnel as a real RedZone weapon this year or would would that be a very limited usage (if used at all)?

Alex: It’s not going to be a package you see a lot but sure, there’s flexibility to be versatile with their personnel groupings. You can do some Freiermuth/Washington/Heyward or swap Heyward for Gentry and go ultra big and heavy. So I don’t know how much you’re going to see it but yeah, it has its advantages and the team can mix things up better this year than they could in 2022. They’ll get big people on the field, no doubt about it.

falconsaftey43:

Hi Alex! I think coordinator evaluations are really hard without being just results based. Your Pickens article got me thinking maybe some of the criticism of Canada’s offense was so straight forward. Maybe some of what we saw as a lack of diversity was so much “that’s all Canada’s offense has” and more of an intential choice to put guys in a position to do what they do best. I.e. just ask Pickens to go deep because he’s not capable of a lot else right now. Run a ton of curls/comebacks because that’s Pickett’s favorite route (per Ben’s podcast).

One is the mark of a good OC, the other of a poor one. It’s really hard to separate the two.

Actual question: what is one Schematic change you are looking for from the offense this year?

Alex: I agree with you. It can be hard to judge coaches because you’re trying to separate what was execution issue and what was gameplan issue. And that can be hard to define, especially when things go poorly. So I don’t like to put all the blame on one man or one aspect. It’s usually spread across.

To the team’s lack of YAC, it’s multi-fold. Pickens’ lack of YAC is less to blame on the OC and more on Pickens’ own vertical style and rawness everywhere else. But Diontae Johnson’s lack of YAC is far more on the OC and the scheme and routes they ran. Sure, Diontae takes some blame for running backward and his drops but he’s always been a YAC guy. And his number cratered last year when it shouldn’t have. That I put on Canada for running so many curls/outs/comebacks that didn’t allow for that.

To answer your question, I want to see better use of constraint plays. Using one to set up another. Canada didn’t do enough of that last year and when he did, it wasn’t dressed up differently with a different grouping or formation. With more continuity, this offense should have more layers to it.