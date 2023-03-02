Watch: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez Is Pittsburgh’s Dream Draft Pick

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, I’m breaking down one of my favorite prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class, Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez. In this video, we look at his man coverage ability, the plays he makes with the ball in the air, his football IQ, and a brief look at his tackling. Packaged together, he’s the top cornerback in this year’s class, though that means his odds of falling to Pittsburgh at #17 are slim.

