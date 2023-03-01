2023 Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Combine Meeting Tracker (Updating)

The 2023 NFL Combine is in full swing and runs through Monday. We have our Jonathan Heitritter and Joe Clark attending the week’s event, talking to players to get their backstory, their future, and of course, their interactions with the Pittsburgh Steelers. All information comes from those two unless other specified.
For reference, here is the Combine’s schedule so you can keep track of what each position group is doing each day Wednesday through Monday.
We’ll use this post to keep running tabs on who the team has formally and informally met with at this year’s Combine. Be sure to refresh this page because it won’t automatically.
Defensive Line
Mike Morris/Michigan (informal)
Bryan Bresee/Clemson
Byron Young/Alabama
Gervon Dexter/Florida (Jeff Risdon)
Keondre Coburn/Texas A&M
Cameron Young/Mississippi State
EDGE Rusher
Nick Herbig/Wisconsin
Lukas Van Ness/Iowa
Lonnie Phelps/Kansas
Derick Hall/Auburn (informal)
Nolan Smith/Georgia
Dylan Horton/TCU (informal)
Felix Anudike Uzomah/Kansas State
Tyrus Wheat/Mississippi State
Off-Ball Linebacker
Noah Sewell/Oregon
Shaka Heyward/Duke
DeMarvion Overshown/Texas (unclear if formal or informal)
Henry To’oTo’o/Alabama
Ivan Pace/Cincinnati
Drew Sanders/Arkansas
*Sanders told Jonathan Heitritter the Steelers view him as an off-ball linebacker.