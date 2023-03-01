2023 Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Combine Meeting Tracker (Updating)

The 2023 NFL Combine is in full swing and runs through Monday. We have our Jonathan Heitritter and Joe Clark attending the week’s event, talking to players to get their backstory, their future, and of course, their interactions with the Pittsburgh Steelers. All information comes from those two unless other specified.

For reference, here is the Combine’s schedule so you can keep track of what each position group is doing each day Wednesday through Monday.

We’ll use this post to keep running tabs on who the team has formally and informally met with at this year’s Combine. Be sure to refresh this page because it won’t automatically.

Defensive Line

Mike Morris/Michigan (informal)

Bryan Bresee/Clemson

Byron Young/Alabama

Gervon Dexter/Florida (Jeff Risdon)

Keondre Coburn/Texas A&M

Cameron Young/Mississippi State

EDGE Rusher

Nick Herbig/Wisconsin

Lukas Van Ness/Iowa

Lonnie Phelps/Kansas

Derick Hall/Auburn (informal)

Nolan Smith/Georgia

Dylan Horton/TCU (informal)

Felix Anudike Uzomah/Kansas State

Tyrus Wheat/Mississippi State

Off-Ball Linebacker

Noah Sewell/Oregon

Shaka Heyward/Duke

DeMarvion Overshown/Texas (unclear if formal or informal)

Henry To’oTo’o/Alabama

Ivan Pace/Cincinnati

Drew Sanders/Arkansas

*Sanders told Jonathan Heitritter the Steelers view him as an off-ball linebacker.