The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Cap Update, Kuntz Re-signing, Wagner Likelihood, Sutton Analytics Market Value, & More

Season 13, Episode 92 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers recently re-signing long snapper Christian Kuntz, one of their two exclusive rights free agents this offseason. Early during this show, I provide an updated Steelers’ 2023 salary cap look after the re-signing of Kuntz.

We move on to talk about the Steelers and parting ways with Jerry Olsavsky recently and if there might be anything more to that story.

Two veteran players in tackle Taylor Lewan and inside linebacker Bobby Wagner are being released by their respective teams so Alex and I discuss the likelihood of either of them landing with the Steelers in the coming weeks.

Steelers quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky are both currently in Florida getting some workouts in with a large group of teammates so Alex and I discuss that topic for a bit in this show.

I am currently preparing an advanced analytics look concerning the market value of Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton and Alex provides his thoughts on my outline of it.

We go over some recent comments reportedly made by Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph concerning the possibility of him re-signing with the team this offseason. We also discuss the tradability of Trubisky in this segment as well.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few questions we have received this last week from listeners of the show. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

