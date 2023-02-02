T.J. Watt Refuses To Take Early Media Bait Concerning Taylor Lewan Bad Blood

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J Watt has started to make promotional media rounds ahead of this year’s Super Bowl and that now means we can probably look forward to several interviews hitting the internet in the next several days. Some of those interviews, like the one Watt did on Thursday on ‘The Maggie and Perloff Show‘, will likely include the Steelers outside linebacker being asked about current Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan and some recent things that he said in a social media video.

In case you missed it, on Wednesday, Lewan released a short video that revolved around him pleading for Watt to come on his own podcast despite the two seemingly having some past bad blood between them. That bad blood seems to be mostly related to Lewan spitting on Watt in a previous game, in addition to hitting him in his nuts.

So, on the heels of that Wednesday plea, Watt was asked on Thursday about any beef he might still have with Lewan and if he could ever see himself playing with the veteran tackle should he somehow wind up with the Steelers at some point.

“I don’t know,” Watt said in his short and sweet answer. “I mean, all those front office decisions aren’t mine, so that makes it easy for me.”

Watt wasn’t let off the hook that easy with that brief answer, however, as he was quickly asked if he’s watching the situation with Lewan closely now. Once again, Watt smartly chose not to take the media bait.

“No, I kind of mind my own business this time of year,” Watt said.

Hey, Watt is not new to the media game, and he handled those two questions concerning Lewan perfectly. That noted, I suspect he’ll need to answer several more questions about Lewan, the seemingly bad blood between the two, and the possibility of the veteran tackle landing in Pittsburgh this offseason, over the course of his current promotional media rounds.

Personally, I don’t think Watt has to worry about Lewan being a teammate of his anytime soon. While the veteran tackle has made it clear recently that he wouldn’t mind playing for the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin should the Titans indeed part ways with him in the coming weeks, I just can’t see the team having any interest in signing him and especially if he is looking to get paid more than $7 million or so on a one-year deal for 2023.

By the time the Super Bowl finally rolls around a week from Sunday, Watt will likely be glad to be done answering questions about Lewan for a while as I bet several more await him these next several days. We’ll see.