Steelers Sign EDGE Jamir Jones To One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed EDGE Jamir Jones to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

We have signed LB Jamir Jones to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 27, 2023

Jones was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, meaning Pittsburgh essentially controlled his rights. His one-year deal should be worth $940,000 per season. He was one of two pending ERFAs, the other being LS Christian Kuntz, and now both have been signed.

Jones primarily functioned as a multi-phase special teamer last season, logging over 250 snaps there. He had three special teams tackles in 2022 as a member of the punt and kickoff coverage units. With T.J. Watt injured for the front half of the year, Jones also saw time on defense, logging 86 snaps and recording four tackles there while allowing one completion for 13 yards.

He starred in training camp with the team in 2021, dominating on special teams, and briefly made the 53-man roster before being released in late September of that year. He bounced around between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars before being claimed off waivers and returning to Pittsburgh in September of 2022.

For his career, Jones has appeared in 32 games, making 20 total tackles. He’s still looking for his first NFL sack.

Jones will again try to compete for the #4 OLB job this summer. Earlier in the offseason, the team signed Quincy Roche, a 2021 draft pick, who should provide direct competition for a spot on the roster.

The new league year begins on March 15th. Pittsburgh will still have to make decisions with its multiple restricted free agents (WR Steven Sims, CB James Pierre, RB Jeremy McNichols, and C J.C. Hassenauer) and its pending unrestricted players, highlighted by names like CB Cam Sutton, SS Terrell Edmunds, DL Larry Ogunjobi, and TE Zach Gentry. Bringing back Kuntz and Jones were no-risk, easy decisions Now everything else gets a little more interesting.