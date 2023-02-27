Kozora 2023 ‘Walk The Mock’ Mock Re-Draft Exercise

On Sunday night, Alex Kozora took part in the annual Walk the Mock mock draft and he livestreamed it for all to see. He allowed viewers of the livestream to heavily participate in that online mock draft and weighted the opinion of viewers for each selection. If you missed it, you can view it here. With Alex’s four selections in the three-round mock draft now made, I thought we would do a re-draft exercise similar to the one we do annually after the real NFL Draft takes place.

If you have been visiting this site for a long time, you should know the re-draft rules by now. If you haven’t, I will lay them out for you again and they’re really quite simple.

First, for each and every round beginning with the first and pick 17, you can only select from the list of players who were still on the board between each and every pick that the Steelers made (color-coded groups). In other words, starting in the first round with the Steelers’ 17th overall pick, you can choose to select wide receiver Jordan Addison or one of the other 14 players who were drafted before the team’s second-round selection of tackle Darnell Wright.

For the second round with the Steelers’ 32nd overall pick, you can choose to select Wright or one of the other 16 players who were drafted before the team’s third-round selection of cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.

You must continue that same process throughout the entire rest of the re-draft exercise. For the team’s final pick in these three rounds draft, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, you can choose any player selected in the remainder of the picks or any player who ultimately not yet selected.

Below is a full list of the 2023 three-round Walk the Mock mock draft picks for easy reference.

Place your re-draft exercise selections in the comments below.