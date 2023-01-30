Two Former Steelers Will Take Part In Super Bowl LVII

Two former Pittsburgh Steelers will take part in Super Bowl LVII, as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith Schusterwill take part in the game in Glendale, Ariz.

Hargrave is in his third year with the Eagles, and it’s been his best year. He had a career-high 11 sacks in the regular season, while also finishing with 60 tackles. Hargrave was a former third-round pick by the Steelers out of South Carolina State in the 2016 NFL Draft. Hargrave also had a sack in the NFC Championship Game. He’s one of the anchors of an impressive Eagles defense that also features defensive lineman Fletcher Cox, EDGE Hasson Reddick, as well as impressive talent in the secondary in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry.

Smith-Schuster was a second-round pick by the Steelers in 2018. After five seasons in Pittsburgh, he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason and put an impressive 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns. He had an impressive career with the Steelers, as through the first five seasons of his career he had 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns. Last season, he came back early from a shoulder injury to play in the Steelers’ wild-card round loss against Kansas City in what was Ben Roethlisberger’s last game in a Steelers uniform. He exited the conference championship game with an injury, and his status for the Super Bowl will be determined in the upcoming days.

Neither Smith-Schuster or Hargrave have won a Super Bowl before, as it’s the first appearance in the Super Bowl for both of them. One of them will end up with their first Super Bowl ring, and both are more than deserving of it.

Hargrave is due to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers had some interest in a reunion with the defensive lineman. However, his focus is obviously going to be on winning the biggest game in football two weeks from today.

The Eagles and Chiefs will both be looking for their second Super Bowl win since 2018 when they face off on February 12.