Season 13, Episode 70 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I spend the first part of it going over the significant injury that Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered early in the Monday night game. We have a lengthy talk about Hamlin’s status, what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say Tuesday about the Pittsburgh product and much, much more. We obviously talk about the Monday night game being suspended and how ESPN handled the post-injury coverage.

After discussing Hamlin, Alex and I move forward to discuss the Steelers Week 18 injury situation. We also talk about the few visitors the team had on Tuesday.

Tomlin’s weekly press conference on Tuesday produced several nice talking points that Alex and I make sure to address. The play of rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal and inside linebacker Mark Robinson on Sunday night are discussed as part of that.

We wade through the rest of the Tomlin stuff from Tuesday and then get into recapping the Steelers Sunday night game against the Baltimore Ravens now that we have both fully viewed the all-22 tape from that contest. We discuss offense, defense, special teams and much more.

We discuss the future of several players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents during the offseason in this podcast as well.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Damar Hamlin, Tomlin Tuesday, Week 17 All-22 Recap, Listener Questions, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-jan-4-episode-1661

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 70 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n