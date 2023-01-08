Steelers Vs. Browns 2022 Week 18: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 18

Cleveland Browns (7-9) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, January 8, 2023

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis), A.J. Ross (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -2.5

Trends:

Cleveland are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 6 games.

Cleveland are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games.

Cleveland are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 5-14-1 SU in their last 20 games against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games on the road.

Cleveland are 1-18 SU in their last 19 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 9 games played in January.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games played on a Sunday.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 18-1 SU in their last 19 games when playing at home against Cleveland.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games played in January.

Pittsburgh are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games played on a Sunday.

Pittsburgh are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing as the favourite.

Browns Injuries:

T Jack Conklin (ankle) – Out

DE Isaiah Thomas (foot) – Out

DE Jadeveon Clowney (not injury related) – Out

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

S Tre Norwood (hamstring) – Out

ILB Myles Jack (groin) – Questionable

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle) – Questionable

Weather:

Game Release:

Game Capsule: