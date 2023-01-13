Minkah Fitzpatrick Named 2022 AP First-Team All-Pro

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been named to the Associated Press’ 2022 All-Pro team. The AP put out their official list on Friday with Fitzpatrick the only Steeler to make first or second team.

The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team First Team: pic.twitter.com/xJEVWCHTjJ — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 13, 2023

The AP has released its voting results too with Fitzpatrick appearing on 45 of 50 ballots. No other player had more than 13 first-place votes, meaning Fitzpatrick easily won first-team honors.

Fitzpatrick is coming off a career year with six interceptions, tying a league-high mark. He came up large in critical moments and his two interceptions in the final two minutes of games this season led the NFL. He helped lead a Steelers’ defense among the NFL’s best the second-half of the year, propelling Pittsburgh a 7-2 finish that nearly got them into the playoffs.

He finished the year with 96 tackles to go along with those six picks while tying a career high with 11 pass deflections. Already named to this year’s Pro Bowl, this is his third All-Pro selection, a remarkable accomplishment having just turned 26 years old. He was also named All-Pro in 2019 and 2020.

Fitzpatrick is the second player in Steelers’ history to make three All-Pro teams over his first five seasons, joining teammate T.J. Watt.

Notable Steelers not on this list include DL Cam Heyward and Alex Highsmith. Heyward was certainly deserving of at least second team consideration but lost out to New York’s Dexter Lawrence and Tennessee’s Jeffrey Simmons. Highsmith lost out to Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Philadelphia’s Hassan Reddick. Heyward finished the year with 10.5 sacks while Highsmith broke out with 14.5 of them.

In terms of voting, Heyward received 14 points, sixth-most of any interior defensive lineman finishing behind the top four named and Miami’s Christian Wilkins. Highsmith did not receive a single vote for All-Pro consideration. CB Cam Sutton received one vote.

