Browns Injury Report Week 18: Seven Players Sidelined, Several Termed Resting

The Cleveland Browns have now released their first official injury report of Week 18, ahead of their Sunday afternoon road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that offering on Wednesday includes seven players in total with all failing to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Browns were guard Joe Bitonio (not injury related/rest), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (not injury related/rest), tackle Jack Conklin (ankle), wide receiver Amari Cooper (not injury related/rest/hip), defensive end Myles Garrett (not injury related/rest), running back D’Ernest Johnson (shoulder), and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder).

Several of those seven players missed Wednesday to rest and thus those individuals should be good to go by Sunday. It will then be interesting to see how many of the other listed players wind up being able to practice fully by Friday afternoon.

The Browns have already been eliminated from playoff contention as of a few weeks ago. Even so, they are expected to play all healthy starters on Sunday against the Steelers.

The Sunday game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and it will be televised by CBS. The Browns next injury report will be released on Thursday after the team concludes their afternoon practice.